“This Makes Me Sick”: Meghan And Harry Face Backlash As Netizens Spot Something Odd During Nottingham Outing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to Nottingham after nine years has netizens questioning whether their latest public appearance was an attempt to recreate their royal days.
The couple visited three community organizations on Thursday, October 15, but their warm reception quickly became a major talking point, with critics questioning the scenes from the outing that circulated online.
“This makes me sick. After everything they have said and done to the Royals and to the UK. Sickening,” one netizen wrote, as the couple made their first joint public appearance in the UK since returning in August.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Nottingham visit sparked speculation about how genuine the scenes from the outing were
Harry and Meghan returned to Nottingham on Thursday, meeting charity workers, taking selfies with well-wishers, and interacting with children during their day out.
However, their return to the British public eye was not without controversy.
While supporters welcomed the couple, critics questioned the size and authenticity of the crowds, with some suggesting the visit had been “carefully staged” to make the Sussexes appear more popular than they were.
One commenter claimed, “There were 60 photographers from celebrity magazines, children from the local school who’d been told they were going to meet celebrities without being given any names, and a small crowd hired to prevent booing.”
The same user alleged, “The flowers were handed out to the public by the Sussexes’ press officer so that they could present them to the Sussexes (you can see that the bouquets are practically identical and from the same supplier). Oh yes, it was organized in the school’s empty car park, and there was no one around in the background. Just like in Sydney, it was a flop!”
The claims about a hired crowd by the couple’s team remain unverified.
Critics questioned why the couple appeared to be carrying out a royal-style walkabout despite being private citizens
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Still, the allegations fueled criticism of Meghan and Harry’s latest public appearance, with one person writing, “They managed to round up some locals!? Rent a crowd most probably.”
Another added, “What a farce they’ve put on. How many people were paid to be there?!!!!!”
Harry and Meghan’s visit also followed a traditional royal-engagement format, complete with a planned itinerary, charity visits, public greetings, and photographs with well-wishers.
The couple visited the Community Recording Studio, Himmah Hub, and Epic Partners, organizations supporting young people, families, and people experiencing food poverty.
Their trip had a charitable focus, but its presentation prompted some critics to question the distinction between their current public roles and their former duties as working royals.
Harry and the Suits alum stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.
Following their relocation from California to the United Kingdom in August, King Charles III reportedly directed the Palace to issue a formal “letter of guidance” clarifying their official status.
Sent by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, the letter reportedly confirmed that Harry and Meghan “remain private citizens with commercial and charitable interests” and operate separately from the royal family.
Although they retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, their appearances in Nottingham were not official royal engagements.
“Looks like two citizens being treated like royalty,” one person remarked.
“This is crazy! Since when do private citizens do a royal-style walk-about? Harry complained about royal duties for years, but coming back to the UK he sets up royal-style ‘duties’ for them so they can get public attention,” another wrote.
Meghan’s interactions with children during the visit drew criticism, with some accusing her of “faking it for the cameras they love kids”
Someone else complained, “They handed out flyers to get people there. Not a huge crowd. This is pathetic and desperate for attention for two private citizens.”
One comment read, “So is this just going to go on for the next year, or is King Charles going to grow strength and remove their titles? This is absolutely insane.”
“I can’t even muster the energy to get upset about this rival court anymore.”
Others questioned the attention the visit received in the media, particularly because King Charles III and Queen Camilla were carrying out an official engagement in Wales on the same day.
“Sickening! And why was this broadcast on BBC1 Lunchtime News ahead of the King and Queen’s official engagement? Or at all actually?” one commenter asked.
Meghan also took part in a confidence-building workshop at the Community Recording Studio, where she spoke with several young people and joined them in a creative activity.
“Oh dear! With some children too pretending like you love kids,” one person wrote.
The couple’s family life has been a recurring subject of online scrutiny, with many viewers questioning their parenting of their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Some believe the Nottingham trip was “heavily staged” to avoid a repeat of the visual blunders during their controversial Australia tour
As a result, many netizens were displeased with their interactions with the young children during the Nottingham visit.
Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, alluded to “frustration” within Buckingham Palace over Harry and Meghan’s charity visits.
She told Fox News Digital, “Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. The Sussexes appear increasingly determined to recreate the optics of royal life without the responsibilities that come with it… It’s royal theatre without royal authority.”
Schofield added, “There’s diplomacy involved. There’s soft power. Working royals represent the sovereign, strengthen relationships and serve the interests of the country.”
“Harry and Meghan appear more interested in faking the image of royalty than embracing its purpose. They can imitate the engagement, but they can’t replicate the authority or constitutional significance.”
Meanwhile, the visit was not universally criticized.
Supporters reportedly greeted Harry and Meghan, and reports from the day described warm exchanges, selfies, hugs, and gifts from members of the public.
The trip also carried personal significance for the couple.
They made their first joint public appearance in Nottingham in December 2017, shortly after announcing their engagement.
“Lots of media, students and staff… everyone there was hand-picked to avoid any unfortunate booing,” one netizen claimed
Follow Us