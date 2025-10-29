Megan Fox Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Megan Fox’s latest appearance at a Jennifer’s Body event in Los Angeles sparked intense debate among fans online.
The actress, 39, attended a screening of Jennifer’s Body and Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing a n*de corset gown decorated with deep red accents, and social media had a lot to say about it. Some have even lamented that the actress has ruined her face.
Megan Fox’s “blood drop” gown turned heads and stirred conversations
Image credits: BACKGRID
Fox’s gown featured a backless corset top with no straps, a tulle skirt with a thigh-high slit, and red bead strings that gave the illusion of blood droplets running down her chest and torso.
The look was paired with a red fabric choker, clear heels, and her long chestnut brown hair styled loose, according to Yahoo Entertainment.
Image credits: jennakristina
The aesthetic immediately reminded fans of her role as Jennifer Check, the demonic cheerleader in the 2009 cult horror film Jennifer’s Body. While many admired the thematic nod, not everyone was impressed.
Under event photos circulating on social platforms, one comment simply read, “Megan Botox.” Another wrote, “She ruined her face.” A third added, “Tbh I don’t like this version of Megan Fox.”
Image credits: Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia / jennakristina
Others defended Fox, saying she looked exactly as she did during her younger years. One fan commented, “She looks exactly the same as she did in Jennifer’s Body.”
But the harshest takes went further. “Oh wow, plastic,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “Megan’s original body went with Jennifer’s Body, what’s left is this not-very-original-body.”
Image credits: DaXtremeOne
Nostalgia has built up as murmurs of a potential Jennifer’s Body sequel grows
Image credits: Thums1977
The event wasn’t just a fashion moment. Fox attended the Q&A alongside director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody. During the discussion, fans were treated to new hints about a possible follow-up to the cult classic.
In a recent Deadline interview, Kusama confirmed, “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it.
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
“I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”
During the Q&A session, Fox was asked what advice she would give to her younger self. In response, the Transformers actress admitted that she was not in the best place mentally when Jennifer’s Body was being made.
Image credits: 20th Century Studios
“I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry, and how I was dealing with fame and the constant … at that time, before we started filming,” she said.
Fox also added that she resonated with the character of Jennifer Check when they were filming Jennifer’s Body.
Image credits: Kevin Paul/Wikimedia
In the movie, Check ended up becoming possessed, taking the lives of her male classmates to survive and maintain her powers, according to news.com.au.
“I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame.
Image credits: TinyDropsOfJoy
“And so I resonated with those deeper layers of… you know, before she becomes a monster, she’s just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else’s gain,” Fox said.
Previous reports suggest that Fox and baby daddy Machine G*n Kelly are possibly making up
Image credits: jennakristina
Fox’s personal life has also become a topic of renewed interest. She welcomed a daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025 with musician Machine G*n Kelly, 35.
Though the pair had reportedly separated before Saga’s birth, they are said to be exploring reconciliation.
Image credits: jennakristina
A source told People magazine that Fox and Kelly have been together a lot as of late, and they have reportedly gotten a lot closer.
“He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” one source stated.
Image credits: meganfox
“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family.
“They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him,” another source claimed.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Meghan Fox’s bold, “blood drop” look on social media
Image credits: WJWII33
Image credits: zubinshah1205
Image credits: NotVoh_
Image credits: SahilParab2001
Image credits: Diego_PalermoB
Image credits: MrBrondorDeFi
Image credits: mikeformike2
Image credits: CrotalusHH
Image credits: He_is_the_Dude_
Image credits: CyberG0thiX
Image credits: homi3kh
Image credits: coreytheangel
Image credits: Raphael_BR2
Image credits: Bonnnetwork
Image credits: KurlyChrisTV
Image credits: fanofaliens
Image credits: WasLoganx
