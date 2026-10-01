Megan Fox Faces Fierce Backlash Over Raunchy Campaign For Male Performance Issue: “Morphing Into Madonna”

When it comes to Hollywood stars known for their sultry image, Megan Fox, best known for her role in the Transformers franchise, has long been one of the most recognizable names.
Despite her established image, however, she managed to upset social media users with her latest advertisement for a brand of erectile dysfunction medication.
“I find her gross at this point,” one remarked.
The conversation quickly moved toward Fox’s appearance, though, with several viewers speculating that she had undergone extensive plastic surgery.
“She’s slowly morphing into Madonna,” a critic wrote.
Megan Fox took center stage in a provocative campaign for a brand of male performance medication
Fox plays Ro Sparks, the fictional face of the prescription sublingual melt introduced by telehealth company Ro.
Dressed in a skin-tight red catsuit, she transforms into the medicine itself and delivers a series of cheeky lines, including, “If prescribed, I show up right at your doorstep, don’t worry, my packaging is very discreet.”
The actress continued the playful tone when she discussed the commercial in a Thursday, October 1, interview with People.
“I personally feel I was born for this. There’s not a better person to have been involved in this,” she said.
Fox further expressed hopes that the campaign would help take some of the shame out of discussing the condition, saying no one should “have to hide” their issue because it does not mean “something is wrong with you.”
“You’re not defective,” she added.
Her messaging, however, appeared to get lost amid speculation about her appearance.
Fans struggled to recognize the actress in the latest advertising footage
A clip from the advertisement posted on X was inundated with comments about how different Fox looked compared with months ago.
“She used to be drop-d**d gorgeous. Now she looks too full and less of her natural self,” one said.
“Doesn’t even look like her,” added another.
“She became one of the victims of the Kardashian virus,” remarked a third, while a fourth wrote, “This is not even a human being.”
Others were more direct in suggesting that Fox had gone under the knife.
“She butchered her face,” one stated.
“The doctor who chose to do the surgery on her face should have his license revoked,” another added.
A separate user, meanwhile, expressed that Fox should have stopped with the “rhinoplasty she had in 2007.”
Fox has been open about the cosmetic procedures she has undergone
Fox appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, where she detailed the surgeries she has undergone.
“I feel like there’s this stigma and I’m not going to win; however, I hope it sets some people free,” she said.
The actress shared that she had her first breast augmentation at “21 or 22,” between the first and second Transformers movies. She went on to reveal that she had them “redone” after she finished breastfeeding one of her children.
Fox said at the time that she had a third surgery “recently” to replace her implants because of rippling.
During the same podcast appearance, she also admitted to getting rhinoplasty in her “early 20s,” while pushing back against people who accused her of having undergone “six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries.”
“Your nose would get necrosis and fall off,” she joked.
Fox then clarified that she had never had a thread lift because she “doesn’t really believe they work” and is “afraid they’d interfere” if she decides to get a facelift down the road.
She also said she had never undergone buccal fat removal, adding, “I’ll never have any fat removed. I will only ever put fat in.”
Using the opportunity to address other speculation, she clarified that she had “never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.”
Fox’s new ad drew comparisons to Sydney Sweeney’s controversial betting campaign, with many netizens defending the latter
Released last month just ahead of the start of the football season, Sweeney’s sports advertisement featured her without clothes, using only athletic props to cover herself.
She was soon accused of promoting the “objectification” of female bodies.
With Fox’s racy prescription medication campaign also leveraging the male gaze, Sweeney’s fans are demanding that the actress face the same backlash.
“Will she be accused of setting women 100 years back?” one asked.
“The left better show up fast,” added another.
“Sweeney would be nailed to a coffin if she did this,” a third noted, while a fourth argued Fox should not get a pass because she is “not blonde.”
“I miss 2007 Megan,” a netizen said
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