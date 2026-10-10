After Leaving Fans Horrified, Megan Fox Launches An Exclusive Paid-Content Site With Steamy New Images

Megan Fox found herself back under scrutiny after launching a new paid-content page featuring exclusive photos and videos.
The move came just days after an old interview clip of the actress went viral, with viewers making harsh comments about her appearance and questioning what had changed.
Now, the Jennifer’s Body star is taking a new step in her career, giving fans a way to access content directly from her.
However, the launch has already attracted some reactions online, with one commenter asking, “Why is this giving me Kardashian vibes?”
Megan Fox launches her own exclusive paid-content page
Fox launched her exclusive page on Subs.com on Friday, October 9, promising fans access to photos, videos, and posts they would not find elsewhere.
The platform also offers a more direct connection with the actress, including the chance to message her and see a more personal side of her life.
In a statement announcing the launch, the 40-year-old actress explained why owning her platform mattered to her.
“Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image,” Fox said. “I’m interested in what happens when women own all three.”
The launch campaign featured Fox wearing a white tank top with the words “smart brunette” across the chest, paired with red bikini bottoms and an edgy choker necklace.
She also shared new pictures and videos on Instagram.
In one post, Fox wore a metallic bikini while taking a dip in a pool. She captioned the photo collection, “A neo-noir er*tic thriller,” and directed fans to her Instagram Stories for the official link.
The response was reportedly immediate.
A source told Page Six that the website, MeganFox.world, attracted so many early visitors that it repeatedly crashed on launch day.
Fox is also reportedly joining Subs.com as a co-owner, rather than simply using it to share content. Tim Stokely co-founded the platform and also helped establish O*lyFans.
Stokely said Fox understood the challenges celebrities faced when they became famous before they had the tools to control their own audiences.
“Megan isn’t simply launching a page on Subs. She has a seat at the table and is helping us build the platform,” he said.
Internet users questioned whether the exclusive pictures were really new
Although Fox’s launch attracted attention, some online users weren’t convinced the paid content would offer anything they couldn’t find elsewhere.
One commenter wrote, “Five minutes and you’ll be able to see them anywhere,” while another said, “Anywhere else until I find them on Reddit lol.”
Others questioned the promise of exclusive pictures, with one person writing, “‘Won’t see anywhere else.’ Well, we all know that’s not true on the internet.”
Some users also claimed that the promotional images looked heavily edited.
“Heavy photoshopping spotted,” one person wrote, while another said, “We literally saw half these pictures less than a year ago… So not new.”
Other comments were more personal, with some users making harsh remarks about Fox’s appearance and career.
One commenter claimed, “She fell off big time,” while another questioned why people would pay for the content at all.
The launch came shortly after Fox faced criticism for her appearance from an old interview
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The timing drew attention because Fox had recently faced a wave of comments about her appearance.
On October 1, Letterboxd shared a clip from its Four Favorites series featuring Fox and director Karyn Kusama, as reported by Bored Panda.
Although the video went viral that day, it had actually been recorded in October 2025 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The two had reunited for a special screening of their 2009 film Jennifer’s Body.
The conversation was supposed to focus on movies and the pair’s cinematic influences.
Fox discussed several favorites, including Braveheart, The Lion King, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and the Harry Potter series.
Instead, many viewers focused on her face and hair.
“What happened to the Megan Fox we all knew? My god, she ruined herself…” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “Somebody did her way wrong, and she has a bad wig.” Others made harsh claims about cosmetic surgery, while Letterboxd eventually disabled comments on the Instagram post.
However, the timing of the original footage was important. Fox had welcomed her fourth child, daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March 2025, meaning she was only months into postpartum life when the interview was recorded.
Around that period, she had also spoken about struggling with “a lot of brain fog” and said she had not slept in seven months.
Fox has previously discussed some of the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, including breast augmentation surgeries, a rhinoplasty, Botox and dermal fillers.
At the same time, she has pushed back against speculation about procedures she says she has never had.
The paid-content launch was not Fox’s only recent project built around her provocative public image
The actress recently starred in a campaign for Ro Sparks, a prescription treatment for erectile dysfunction. In the advertisement, she wore a tight red catsuit bearing the treatment’s logo and delivered cheeky lines about the medication.
Speaking to People, Fox said she was enthusiastic about the unusual role.
“I personally feel like maybe I was born for this,” she said. “There’s not a better person to have been involved in this.”
Fox explained that she hoped the campaign’s humor would make it easier for people to discuss erectile dysfunction without feeling embarrassed.
“Why take something that is already a heavy topic and make it heavier? It already feels serious, so let it feel fun,” she said.
She added, “You’re not defective. Something’s not wrong with you. You can talk about this. You don’t have to hide it.”
Fox also revealed that she initially expected to ask the creative team to make the advertisement funnier, sexier, and more playful. However, she ended up asking them to tone some parts down because the jokes and innuendos were already so bold.
“They will be on a Twitter in a week,” wrote one netizen
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