Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Picture Of Your Favorite Animal (Closed)

It can be any animal, mythical or not, it can be a cute picture, a scary picture, an awesome picture, it can be from the internet or your camera roll, just make sure it’s your favorite picture!
#1 My Favourite Animal Is A Sloth, They Are So Laid Back And S..l..o..w (Like Me!) And This Little Sloth Is My Favourite
#2 If Were Taking Pets Of The Table Like Our Dear Dog- Going To Have To Say Donkirs Are Adorable!
#3 That My Hermit Crab (I Have 2 Others) They Are My Favorite Animal In Whole Wide World
#4 Happiest Animal In The World, Quokka ❤️
#5 Doooooooooog
#6 Face Plant
