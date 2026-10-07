Megan Fox Leaves Fans Horrified With Appearance As They Demand To Know “What Happened”

Megan Fox has once again found herself at the center of a heated controversy as viewers zeroed in on her appearance, nitpicking everything from her face to her hair and body.
Some viewers said they barely recognized her, while others demanded to know what had happened to the actress.
“What happened to the Megan Fox we all knew? My god, she ruined herself…” one person reacted.
But as the clip spread online, one important piece of context surrounding Fox’s appearance, and what she was going through at the time, appeared to get lost in the backlash.
Megan Fox has sparked a major stir online as viewers call her appearance in a resurfaced Letterboxd video “botched”
Letterboxd released the viral clip on Thursday, October 1, as part of its “Four Favorites” series, but the footage was actually recorded in October 2025.
Megan Fox and director Karyn Kusama had reunited at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a special screening of Jennifer’s Body, the 2009 classic they made together.
The interview itself was meant to be about movies.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, LetterboxdHQ
Fox and Kusama discussed some of their favorite films and cinematic influences, with Fox mentioning titles including Braveheart, The Lion King, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and the Harry Potter series.
Instead, viewers quickly turned their attention to her appearance.
“Somebody did her way wrong, and she has a bad wig,” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “Megan Fox as Jigsaw for Halloween.”
Comments such as “This should be illegal” and “Arrest the plastic surgeon for this atrocity” flooded social media
Others were even harsher, with one person writing, “The plastic surgery industry owes women an apology.”
One comment read, “You know how you are making your character in a video game and you keep doing changes and you are like yeah this looks ok, then you look at the default face and then back to what you created and are like w*f was I thinking, this is the same but IRL.”
Others expressed, “She’s going to be different than she did almost 20 years ago. She was gorgeous, but it’s the plastic surgery that is making her age quite horribly.”
“When are women going to figure out that plastic surgery makes you look worse? She’s ruined her face and her hair too, apparently. Looks like she’s wearing a wig.”
One lengthy comment compared the situation to repeatedly changing a character’s face in a video game before looking back at the original and wondering what went wrong.
The reaction became so intense that Letterboxd eventually turned off comments on its Instagram post, though it did not explain why.
The Transformers star has openly discussed getting plastic surgery in the past, but that has not stopped wild speculation
Paramount Pictures, LetterboxdHQ
However, an important detail got lost in the discussion: Megan had welcomed her fourth child, daughter Saga Blade, in March that year.
When the Letterboxd footage was filmed in October, she was still only months into postpartum life.
Around the same time, Fox openly discussed how difficult that period had been, saying she had “a lot of brain fog” and had not slept in seven months.
Pregnancy, childbirth, weight changes, and sleep deprivation, combined with styling, makeup, and lighting, can all affect how someone looks at a particular moment.
Fox is no stranger to conversations about cosmetic procedures, and she has been unusually open about some of the work she has had done.
In her 2024 Call Her Daddy interview, the actress discussed undergoing multiple breast augmentation surgeries as well as one rhinoplasty.
She also acknowledged having Botox and dermal fillers.
At the same time, Megan has pushed back against speculation about procedures she says she has never had, including claims about a facelift and other facial or body surgeries.
She has also criticized the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures and questioned why women are shamed for choosing to change their appearance.
Fox was postpartum when the viral interview was recorded, having given birth to her fourth child just months earlier
And this is not the first time her appearance has triggered similar accusations.
After the 2024 Super Bowl, photographs of Fox with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Machine Gun Kelly prompted another wave of speculation about her face.
She later shared other photos from the event, with the differences highlighting how dramatically camera angles can alter someone’s appearance.
She captioned the post, “oh my god guys look how different i… don’t look at all. Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me…”
The latest backlash also produced some particularly exaggerated visual comparisons.
Images circulating online that make Megan look dramatically more like characters such as Jigsaw appear to have been digitally altered.
Many fans pushed back against the comparisons, with one user writing, “Just clickbait. Even community notes that image has been digitally altered.”
Ultimately, the Letterboxd video was supposed to give audiences a glimpse into the movies Fox and Kusama love and the creative influences behind their work.
Instead, the conversation once again shifted to the topic that has followed Fox throughout her career: her appearance.
“Bro she looks like a clown from a horror movie. Please don’t tell me this is Megan Fox,” one netizen wrote
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