Megan Boone: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Megan Boone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Megan Boone

April 29, 1983

Petoskey, Michigan, US

43 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Megan Boone?

Megan Boone is an American actress known for grounded, emotionally impactful performances. Her consistent presence elevates narrative drama.

Her breakout arrived with the series The Blacklist, where her role as FBI agent Elizabeth Keen captivated global audiences. The show became a significant ratings hit.

Early Life and Education

Raised in The Villages, Florida, Megan Boone grew up close to her grandparents, with her grandfather, H. Gary Morse, a developer of the community, and her mother, Jennifer Parr, serving as Director of Sales.

She attended Belleview High School and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Florida State University in 2005. Boone also pursued an MBA in Sustainability from Bard College.

Notable Relationships

A long-term relationship has defined Megan Boone‘s personal life with artist Dan Estabrook, leading to their engagement in 2016. The couple later married.

Boone and Estabrook share a daughter, Caroline Boone Estabrook, who was born in April 2016.

Career Highlights

Megan Boone anchored the crime drama The Blacklist for eight seasons, portraying FBI agent Elizabeth Keen from 2013 to 2021. The series became a significant ratings success, earning her widespread recognition.

Beyond acting, Boone is a fierce advocate for environmental policy change and pursued an MBA in Sustainability. She also launched the fundraising project Caroline Agnes, focusing on eco-friendly products.

Her early career also saw her win the Stargazer Award for Best Actor at the 2012 Gen Art Film Festival for Leave Me Like You Found Me.

Signature Quote

“I have to do my best to alleviate the suffering of my daughter’s generation.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Customer Can’t Hold It In, Runs To Bathroom With Bill Left Unpaid, Is Welcomed Back By Police
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Dude Was Regretting It”: Bride’s Bold Underwear Stunt At Wedding Ignites Social Media Frenzy
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Stephen King Wants To See A Law & Order Vampire Show
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2018
50 Funny Memes That Are Ripe With Sarcastic Undertones For The Whole Family To Enjoy (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Stray Dog Runs 80 Miles With Athlete In Chinese Desert, Finds A New Home
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Too Amused To Do Anything About It”: B.J. Novak Finds Out His Pic Is Being Put On Various Products Around The World, Gets A Good Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025