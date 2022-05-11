Meet The Cast Of “The Power”

Amazon Prime Video is amping up its TV series game, emerging as a top contender among the many, many streaming services competing for people’s subscription money. Among the many TV shows they’ve lined up for this year, a global thriller drama titled The Power seems most promising. The show is an upcoming British TV series based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name. She then created the show for Amazon Prime Video based on her work. Here’s a synopsis of the show, according to Deadline: “In The Power all teenage girls in the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.” The Power promises a star-studded list of cast members ready to breathe life into this compelling storyline. If you want to learn more about the performers appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming British global thriller drama TV series The Power.
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann stars in The Power as Margot Cleary-Lopez, a mother of three children and the mayor of the city of Seattle. The actress is mostly known for her appearances in comedy blockbusters, like The Cable Guy, George of the Jungle, Big Daddy, Knocked Up, 17 Again, Funny People, This is 40, Blockers, and Croods: A New Age. It should be interesting to see her star in a totally different genre. Prior to The Power, Mann appeared in shows like Modern Family, Allen Gregory, and Makers: Women Who Make America.
Auli’i Cravalho
Auli’i Cravalho stars in The Power as Margot’s daughter, Jos Clearly-Lopez. Everyone would recognize Cravalho for her breakthrough acting debut providing the voice of the titular character in the Disney movie Moana. Since then she’s made on-screen appearances in All Together Now and Crush. On TV, she’s starred in Rise, playing the role of Lilette Suarez. In an interview with Schon! magazine, Cravalho talked about his involvement with The Power, expressing excitement over being cast as a main character in the series. “Yes! I’m so excited about this project! Based on Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, The Power explores a world where young women suddenly have the ability to electrocute people at will. It’s an interesting look into the shifting power dynamics of when women have a significant genetic upper hand.” She was also asked about Polynesian representation, to which she responded: “Representation is key in telling stories that resonate. I was blessed in my casting of Moana, and I knew from the very beginning the importance of having a Native Hawaiian play a Polynesian heroine. Two years after the original release of Moana, I was able to work with Disney and the University of Hawaii to re-record the film in ‘Olelo Hawai’i, the Hawaiian Language. Moana is now being used for educational purposes across the state in the revitalisation of the Hawaiian Language. Representation absolutely matters.”
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo plays Rob, Margot’s husband, in The Power. Leguizamo has slowly climbed his way to becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Beginning his acting journey in his film debut Mixed Blood in 1985, he has since appeared in John Wick, The Crash, The Sun Is Also A Star, The Night Clerk, Critical Thinking, and The Survivor. He recently voiced the highly popular character Bruno Madrigal in the hit Disney movie Encanto. Leguizamo’s most recent TV work includes When They See Us, Elena of Avator, The Mandalorian, and Fairfax.
Toheeb Jimoh
Toheeb Jimoh plays aspiring video journalist Tunde in The Power. The English actor appeared in Ted Lasso as Sam Obisinya and as Anthony Walker in Anthony. In 2021, Jimoh appeared in Wes Anderson’s latest film offering, The French Dispatch.
Nico Hiraga
Nico Hiraga portrays Ryan in the upcoming series The Power. The actor starred in Moxie and Booksmart. He is set to appear in the upcoming movie Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, which is expected to premiere this year, as well as Loveboat, Taipei. Aside from The Power, Hiraga is also set to appear in The Idol, portraying a recurring character.
Heather Agyepong
Heather Agyepong portrays Ndudi, Tunde’s close friend, in The Power. A British photographer and actress, she’s only started appearing in projects in 2020, having performed in the short film Sylvia as well as the TV show Enterprice in the same year. Aside from The Power, Agyepong is also set to appear in This Is Going to Hurt, a comedy-drama TV series created by Adam Kay.
Daniela Vega
Daniela Vega plays Sister Maria in The Power. She is best known for her critically acclaimed performance in the 2017 movie A Fantastic Woman, which won an Academy Award. On TV, Vega has appeared in Tales of the City and The Pack. She is the first transgender person in history to present at the Academy Awards ceremony.
Eddie Marsan
Eddie Marsan appears in The Power as Bernie Monke, a crime boss based in London. Marsan has been featured in movies including Gangster No. 1, Ultimate Force, V for Vendetta, Mission: Impossible III, Sixty Six, Hancock, Sherlock Holmes, and The Best of Men. Marsan’s recent TV works include The Pact, Deceit, Ridley Road, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, and Ray Donovan: The Movie.
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins appears in The Power as Daniel Dandon, a political rival of Leslie Mann and the Republican governor of Washington State. Robbins is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Andy Dufresne in the cult classic The Shawshank Redemption. For his performances in The Player and Mystic River, Robbins earned himself an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Robbins’ more recent movie credits include Marjorie Prime, VHYes, and Dark Waters. On TV, he’s played leading roles in The Brink, Here and Now, and more recently, Castle Rock.
Other cast members
Other performers expected to take on lead roles in The Power are Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Archi Rush, Gerrison Machado, Pietra Castro, and Zrinka Cvitesic. Recurring roles will be performed by Rob Delaney, Alice Eve, Edwina Findley, Jacon Fortune-Lloyd, Avital Lvova, Sam Buchanan, Juliet Cowan, Simbi Ajikawo, and Ana Ularu.