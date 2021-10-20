Meet the Cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 2

Adults aren’t the only ones who love a good mystery and Disney’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs is proof. The series, which debuted early in 2021, follows a young boy named Griffin who moves to a new town with his family after his dad gets a new job. The family moves into a hotel which is said to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared 30 years before. Griffin and his friend discover a portal that allows them to go back and time. Not only do they try to uncover the mystery, but they also attempt to stop the disappearance from happening altogether. Now gearing up for its second season, fans are excited to see what’s in store for their beloved characters. While many of the stars from season one are returning, there are also going to be some new faces. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Secrets of Sulphur Springs.
Ethan Hutchison as Sam
When Ethan Hutchison exited his role as Blue Bordelon in the popular OWN series Queen Sugar, lots of people were surprised. However, it looks like the reason has finally been revealed. Ethan will be joining the cast of Secrets of Sulpher Springs for season two. Ethan, who will have a recurring role, will be playing Harper’s great uncle, Sam.
Johari Washington as Topher
You may not be familiar with Johari Washinton just yet, and that’s because he’s still very new to the industry. From what we can tell, his role in Secrets of Sulpher Springs will be his first on-screen role. Johari will be replacing Bryant Tardy to play Harper’s little brother, Topher Dunn.
Eugene Byrd as Sam
Eugene Byrd was just a kid when he started his acting career more than 30 years ago. While he may not be familiar to Secrets of Sulpher Springs’ target audience, older viewers will likely remember him. Eugene gained popularity during the 1990s and he currently has more than 100 acting credits to his name. He will be playing the adult version of Hutichon’s character, Sam.
Kenneisha Thompson as Grace
Kenneisha will be playing Harper’s great-great-grandmother, Grace. Even though Kenneisha has been in the industry for the last decade, many of her roles have been on the smaller side. Being in Secrets of Sulpher Springs can help give Kenniesha a chance to share her talent like never before.
Robert Manning Jr.as Elijah
Robert Manning is another one of the latest adults to join the cast. He will be playing Elijah, Harper’s great-great-grandfather. Robert is a formally trained actor who has been in the industry for more than 20 years. Although he has quite a few on-screen credits, he hasn’t had any starring roles.
Preston Oliver As Griffin
Preston Oliver was a cast member during season one and he will be reprising his role as Griffin for the second season. Despite his young age, Preston has already proven that he has the depth and versatility to bring his character to life in ways that are both authentic and entertaining.
Kyliegh Curran as Harper
When Kyliegh Curran was cast as Harper in Secrets of Sulpher Springs, she was already well on her way to becoming a star. Prior to the series, she portrayed young Nala in the Broadway production of The Lion King. She also had a starring role as Abra Stone in the 2019 movie, Doctor Sleep. Fans are excited to continue to follow her character’s journey in season two.
Elle Graham as Savannah
Elle Graham started her professional acting journey in 2014 as a cast member in the popular TV series The Originals. In the years since, she has built an impressive resume that shows she is capable of playing a wide variety of roles. In addition to being part of the second season of Secrets of Sulpher Springs, Elle will also be in the upcoming movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Josh Braaten as Ben
The kids may be the stars of Secrets of Sulpher Springs, but there are some very talented adults who round out the cast, and Josh Braaten is one of them. In the series, he plays Griffin’s father and there’s more to him than meets the eye. Apparently, Sulpher Springs isn’t the only thing that’s hiding a secret.
Kelly Frye as Sarah
In her role as Sarah Campbell, Kelly Frye’s character serves as a sympathetic character for Griffin. She understands how difficult the move is her for her son, and at first she struggles with it, too. Sarah is known for being a little on the strict side, but she is also kind and loving.
Landon Gordon as Wyatt
Landon’s character, Wyatt, loves learning about mysteries. However, he is also the kind of person who falls for just about anything. Landon’s portrayal of the character is fun and entertaining, and he bring that special little brother magic to the screen every time he appears. On top of Secrets of Sulpher Springs, Landon currently has three other projects in the works so we’ll definitely be seeing more of him in the future.
Madeleine McGraw as Zoey
As Griffin’s younger sister and Landon’s twin, Zoey loves a good prank and she and Wyatt are known for joking around. Despite playing Wyatt’s twin, Madeleine is more than a year older than Landon in real life. Madeleine’s resume already includes nearly 30 acting credits and she’s also getting into voice acting.
Diandra Lyle as Jess
Diandra Lyle will be reprising her role as Jess Dunn in the second season of Secrets of Sulpher Springs. In her role as Harper and Topher’s mothr, Diandra is known for being a little on the overbearing side. Even though she wants the best for her family, her way of showing it doesn’t always go over well. In addition to her work as an actress, Diandra is also a writer and producer.