Meet Oliver, Our Sugar Kitty

by

Back in March 2018, we had to rush Oliver to the emergency vet, he was hospitalized with IV fluids; his condition was critical.

Blood work and urine tests revealed high levels of glucose and ketone bodies; he was then diagnosed with Diabetes.

Three days later, Oliver was released from the vet hospital to continue treatment at home and has been on two shots of insulin a day ever since!

Over the last five years, he’s had some ups and downs, and checking his blood sugar level regularly is vital for his well-being.

Follow us on Instagram and click on the link below to read Oliver’s rescue story and watch some videos.

– Watch Oliver at the vet hospital (2018)

– Watch Paul checking Oliver’s blood sugar with a glucometer before getting one of his daily insulin shots (2023)

More info: projectchangeonelife.org | Instagram

Patrick Penrose
