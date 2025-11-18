Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who’s Wee But Mighty

I have Crohn’s, short bowel, seizure disorder, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). I’m a lean, mean, disease-fighting machine!!
At the end of the year I had sepsis and a seizure after surgery and they couldn’t wake me. I was induced into a coma and put on a ventilator
Waking from coma! A week has passed but it felt like a few moments to me
My service dog, Honey, paying me a visit
Honey is good medicine!
I have a port but it had to be removed due to sepsis. This is a midline I was sent home with so I could do IV antibiotics at home
Ah! More Honey to life my spirits!
She’s a great snuggle buddy
This was discharge day. I swear she’s smiling
This is my hand/arm effected by CRPS. Honey smells it whenever I’m having a flare up
Getting and infusion at the cancer center. Honey usually falls asleep after the nurses access me and the meds start flowing
She heard the alarm on my IV pump signaling I’m done. “Where’s the nurse so we can bust out of here!”
Riding home and she passes out on my lap
She’s alerting me to a seizure
Honey accompanied me to a treatment
We both needed some fresh air and what better place than the beach?!
“Is it time to go to the doctors office?” She’s all dressed and ready
My daddy has Parkinson’s and Honey always lays with him when we visit
Yet another treatment with Honey
She can’t hold her licker!
Honey and he bff Chevy
She watches the nurses whenever they come close to me
Dog tired at the clinic
Snoozing with my cuddle bug
Thankful for this little dog with a pure and beautiful heart ❤️
Stayed at a hotel when my brother got married. Honey enjoyed the comfort of the room
She’s very concerned when my CRPS flares up
She’s my best cheerleader! So many laughs and smiles when we were at the clinic that day!
Honey playing with Charlie
INCOMING!!!!
Honey and Chevy. Best buds enjoying the sun spot
