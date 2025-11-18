Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who’s Wee But Mighty

by

I have Crohn’s, short bowel, seizure disorder, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). I’m a lean, mean, disease-fighting machine!!

At the end of the year I had sepsis and a seizure after surgery and they couldn’t wake me. I was induced into a coma and put on a ventilator

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Waking from coma! A week has passed but it felt like a few moments to me

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

My service dog, Honey, paying me a visit

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Honey is good medicine!

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

I have a port but it had to be removed due to sepsis. This is a midline I was sent home with so I could do IV antibiotics at home

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Ah! More Honey to life my spirits!

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She’s a great snuggle buddy

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

This was discharge day. I swear she’s smiling

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

This is my hand/arm effected by CRPS. Honey smells it whenever I’m having a flare up

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Getting and infusion at the cancer center. Honey usually falls asleep after the nurses access me and the meds start flowing

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She heard the alarm on my IV pump signaling I’m done. “Where’s the nurse so we can bust out of here!”

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Riding home and she passes out on my lap

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She’s alerting me to a seizure

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Honey accompanied me to a treatment

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

We both needed some fresh air and what better place than the beach?!

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

“Is it time to go to the doctors office?” She’s all dressed and ready

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

My daddy has Parkinson’s and Honey always lays with him when we visit

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Yet another treatment with Honey

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She can’t hold her licker!

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Honey and he bff Chevy

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She watches the nurses whenever they come close to me

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Dog tired at the clinic

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Snoozing with my cuddle bug

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Thankful for this little dog with a pure and beautiful heart ❤️

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Stayed at a hotel when my brother got married. Honey enjoyed the comfort of the room

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She’s very concerned when my CRPS flares up

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

She’s my best cheerleader! So many laughs and smiles when we were at the clinic that day!

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Honey playing with Charlie

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

INCOMING!!!!

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Honey and Chevy. Best buds enjoying the sun spot

Meet Honey, The Service Dog Who&#8217;s Wee But Mighty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Did Self-Portraits Of Myself In Makeup
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
True Detective 1.02 Review: “Seeing Things”
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2014
I Create Fairy Felt Houses For Cats
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
LOST: 8 Season Five Revelations
3 min read
May, 12, 2009
Women Burn Hijabs, Cut Their Hair As Protests Spread In Iran After The Death Of Mahsa Amini
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Why That Cynthia Nixon Scene From And Just Like That…. Is So Bad
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.