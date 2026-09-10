Matt Rife: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Matt Rife
September 10, 1995
Columbus, Ohio, US
31 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Matt Rife?
Matthew Steven Rife is an American comedian and actor, known for his sharp observational humor and extensive crowd work. He has consistently gained a following for his engaging stage presence.
His breakout moment arrived with the widespread virality of his stand-up comedy clips across social media platforms. This digital surge catapulted him from a touring comedian to a global sensation, selling out theaters worldwide.
Early Life and Education
Matt Rife was born in Columbus, Ohio, and spent his formative years in the village of North Lewisburg, Ohio, raised primarily by his mother, April Rife Chilton. His maternal grandfather, Steven Rife, served as a significant father figure, often sharing comedy films.
Rife first discovered his passion for comedy at age 14, after a teacher encouraged him to perform in a high school talent show. He began performing professionally the following year.
Notable Relationships
Comedian Matt Rife’s romantic life has included several public relationships in recent years. He was linked to actress Jessica Lord from June 2023 to March 2024 and previously dated actress Kate Beckinsale.
More recently, Rife was in a relationship with fitness model Mariah Morse, which became public in early 2025 but ended in February 2026. He currently has no publicly confirmed partner or children.
Career Highlights
Matthew Rife’s career includes several self-produced specials like Only Fans, Matthew Steven Rife, and Walking Red Flag. His Netflix special Natural Selection drew considerable global attention in 2023.
Beyond stand-up, Rife gained recognition as a recurring cast member on the sketch improv comedy show Wild ‘n Out. He also leveraged TikTok to amass over one billion global views, significantly boosting his fan base.
Signature Quote
“I wear a Jesus cross around my neck for the same reason regular dudes wear NBA player basketball jerseys – I’ve never met the guy, but I tell people I can dunk like him at LA Fitness.”
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