“That Dress Is Iconic!”: Match 20 Famous Outfits To The Movies They Appear In

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Welcome to the ‘Iconic Outfits & Movies’ trivia quiz! In this guessing trivia, you’ll match 20 legendary movie outfits to the iconic films they belong to.

From Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance to Brad Pitt’s gritty style and Kate Winslet’s cinematic glamour, this quiz will test how well you recognize iconic fashion moments in film history. Can you identify these iconic movie outfits and name the films they’re from? 👗

Let’s see if you can score a perfect 20/20. 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;That Dress Is Iconic!&#8221;: Match 20 Famous Outfits To The Movies They Appear In

Image credits: Vika Glitter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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