94 Photos Of A Snowstorm Hitting The U.S. That Might Make You Want To Hibernate

People tend to have mixed opinions about winter. If you hate cold weather and you can’t stand the expensive heating bills, you might be counting down the days until spring. But if you spend 9 months out of the year looking forward to when you can finally snowboard again, you might be having the time of your life right now!
Something that can make winter a bit more difficult, though, is when it brings snowstorms along with it. The United States is currently being hit with extreme storms that are sweeping across the country, so Americans have been sharing photos of their frigid, snow-covered cities online. We sincerely hope that you’re safe and warm at home while scrolling through this list, pandas. But if you had to venture out into a blizzard, stay safe out there. And as you can see, you’re clearly not alone!
#1 Snow Dog Life
Image source: RippedMinds
#2 This Shadow On The Fresh Snow From An LED Street Lamp
Image source: cowsintheclosetIG
#3 The Way The Snow And Ice Froze On My Porch
Image source: manic_popsicle
Snowstorms are definitely not anything new for certain parts of the United States. If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you probably have plenty of stories about trudging to school through feet of snow or spending an hour trying to de-ice your car before you could travel anywhere. But if you’re from Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico, or Oklahoma, you’re probably not as familiar with being snowed in.
The BBC reports that the current storms pummeling the United States have left at least 800,000 people without power. Hundreds of schools have closed, and over 11,000 flights have been canceled due to severe weather conditions. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says this is the coldest winter storm the city has experienced in years, and New York is far from the only state to be affected.
#4 How The Snow Collected Over A Table
Image source: Ungummed_Envelope
#5 Snowstorm In New York
Image source: MozartCultures
A bit of light snow might be fun if it means you can build a snowman or stay home from school. But the storms in the U.S. right now are fatal and tragic. The Guardian reports that at least 30 people have already lost their lives due to the extreme cold and dangerous conditions. And over 200 million people from Texas to New England have been under cold alerts.
Over the weekend, Massachusetts experienced 20 inches (51cm) of snowfall, and parts of Pennsylvania reported receiving 23 inches. And the country might not even be through the worst of the storms yet, as the National Weather Service predicted that there may be another intense storm coming this weekend.
#7 Snow Hiding The Definition Of These Stairs
Image source: wright5899
#8 To The Man Skiing Up Congress At 5am… Hell Yeah Brother. Keep Austin Weird
Image source: throwawayEMS56
#9 I Just Moved Here From Texas
They told me it would be cold but this is ridiculous!
Their is a water main leak on the street I live on. My car kept getting splashed with layer after layer of freezing water until I finally called the tow truck. The layer of ice is 5 inches thick my car was stuck.
Go Buckeyes !
Image source: TierOne_Wraps
If you’re from Northern Europe or a state that’s used to receiving piles of snow every year, you might assume that Americans are exaggerating how terrible the conditions are. But the reality is that many of these states aren’t used to experiencing this extreme weather, and they’re simply not prepared to handle it.
AccuWeather estimates that this current storm could cost the United States economy a whopping $100 billion. Currently, the most expensive winter storm in the history of the nation was the one that hit Texas in 2021, which cost the country $26 billion.
#10 Art Museum Steps Are A Whole Vibe Right Now
Image source: cruzecontroll
#11 Brooklyn, New York
Image source: VIEW
#12 My Backyard Visitors Today
Image source: charinlv
Historically, Texas has been known to have an almost non-existent winter. Growing up there, I can count on one hand the number of times during my childhood when we had freezing temperatures and a minuscule amount of snow or ice on the roads. But climate change is making these winter storms more and more common in Southern states. And unfortunately, this probably won’t be the last severe storm to hit the Southern United States.
#13 Oklahoma Has A Live Map Of Their Snowplows
Image source: janhasplasticbOobz
#14 A Bird Fell In The Snow In My Backyard
Image source: Jacques_Cousteau1
#15 High Street During The Snow Storm
Image source: spicysid69
If you’re currently in a part of the United States that’s been impacted by these winter storms, we are thinking of you, pandas. We hope that you’re safe and sound and that you don’t lose power or water. But if you need some tips on how to get through these challenging times, FEMA recommends staying inside as much as possible. And if you have to go out, bundle up properly. Cover your face, ears, hands, and feet, and watch out for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.
#16 I Really Don’t See What The Big Deal Is
Image source: apatheticjedi
#17 The Mccarren Park Snowball Fight Was A Blast!
Image source: SharpDressedBeard
#18 Cybertruck Stuck In The Snow
Image source: Dry_Animator_8563
Meanwhile, if you have to venture outside into the storm, use extreme caution. The roads will be very slippery, and if you have to shovel snow, be sure to pace yourself. FEMA warns that overexerting yourself in the cold could even cause a heart attack. Don’t drive unless you absolutely must, and if you do, drive very slowly. Don’t take any risks, plan your route wisely, and keep emergency supplies in your vehicle, just in case.
#19 Don’t Be An Idiot With A Mohawk On Your Roof
Image source: willzyx01
#20 Some People Are Just Built Different I Guess…
Image source: yodamiles
#21 So Much Snow That Not Even Waffle House Is Open
Image source: GruxKing91
If your home loses power, be mindful of food safety. Food in your fridge will start to go bad within a few hours, while a freezer can stay frozen for up to two days if it’s not opened. Be careful with candles to ensure that you don’t start any fires, and allow your faucets to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing. And if you have a fireplace, you might want to use it (carefully, of course) to keep your home warm.
#22 Something Beautiful About Baltimoreans Using The Streets As People Instead Of Drivers, Even Just For A Day
Image source: padingtonn
#23 I’m Still Pretty New In Town, But Judging From The People I See Out Driving, I Am 100% Certain That My Car Is Now Road-Ready
Image source: wrongleveeeeeeer
#24 Photos From This Morning
Image source: JustinCurtisPhoto
How’s winter going wherever you’re located, pandas? Are you currently fighting the same winter storm in the U.S., or are you happily keeping warm in the Southern Hemisphere? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly shocking, and let us know how you’re keeping cozy in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring extreme weather, look no further than right here!
#26 Frozen Buds
Image source: DakotaCasteelMedia
#27 Itap Of One Of My Delivery Stops Last Night
Image source: CrankyGamer68
#28 Things Are Getting Bad In Washington DC
Image source: camol
#29 Snowy Central Park Looks Lovely Today During
Image source: Inga Sarda-Sorensen
#30 I Don’t Think I’ve Seen This Amount Of Snow In My Life
Image source: Frostbite
#31 We Received 11-14 Inches
Image source: EdFatherOfCats
#32 I Would Crash Out If I Saw This On My Car After A Blizzard
Image source: OnlyInBOS
#33 What 24 Houses Of Snow Does
Image source: AfterHoursTC
#35 Blizzard At Bunker Hill
Image source: Poopfinger
#36 Sledding In The Commons & The T Being Reliable, Best Sunday Ever!
Image source: tubiexoxo
#37 Whomever Gets This Spot And My Spouse’s Spot In East Boston After We Leave, You’re Welcome
Image source: News-Royal
#38 Iced Protesters On The Loose
Image source: Omphaloskeptique
#39 Snow Day As A Temp ❄️
Image source: Vossenoren
#40 Cried For Hours To Go Out. Took One Step And Said “Nope”
Image source: KingPhilip69
#41 She Loves To Bulldoze The Snow With Her Face
Image source: torichen
#42 This Snow In Front Of My House Looks Like A Mountain Range
Image source: AntiquesRoadHo
#43 Snowstorm
Image source: TeamMagikarp
#45 Plants That Exploded During The Texas Freeze
Image source: Salty_peachcake
#46 I’m Sorry…what?
Image source: bigspinwesta
#47 Bus Has Been Stuck In The Snow For More Than 8 Hrs
Image source: Gullible_Head_256
#48 Lewis Center 9pm (Final?)
Image source: Unlikely_Discipline8
#49 Arnold In The Snow
Image source: Direct-Professor4268
#50 Cozy Vibes From Reading
Image source: oZEPPELINo
#51 Photos From This Morning
Image source: JustinCurtisPhoto
#53 Fairmount Park Stillness
Image source: Philly_19121
#54 Good Morning From Snowy Center City
Image source: ballsonthewall
#55 The Great Winter Storm Of 2026
Image source: pat_the_catdad
#56 New York ❄️
Image source: earthcurated
#57 Boston Covered In Snow
Image source: Emerson Lotzia, Jr.
#58 Today, More Than 5,300 National Guard Members From 15 States Continue To Help Interagency Partners Respond To Winter Storm Fern By Clearing Roads, Helping Stranded Motorists And Supporting Communities In Need
Image source: USNationalGuard
#59 Lake Michigan Frozen Over Here On Chicago’s Northside. Still Bitterly Cold And Received About 7 Inches Of Lake Effect Snow
Image source: MontyRowell
#61 How Bad Is The Snow In Boston?
Image source: cronoz30
#62 Fanueuil Hall Is A Winter Wonderland
Image source: OKfinePT
#63 That Scenic View Of Boston From The Longfellow
Image source: mrandre
#64 To Everyone Complaining About Snow Right Now – Be Glad You Didn’t Have To Do This Staircase!
I also did my driveway, our sidewalk and my neighbors’ walkways. I love snow! But I’m exhausted now.
Also wanna mention, this snow is the perfect consistency for building an igloo.
Image source: Ok_Marzipan5759
#65 Snow Storm 2026
Image source: AmazonFreshSleuth
#66 20th Floor
Image source: EpicGeek77
#67 My Town Puts Covers Over Fire Hydrants To Facilitate Snow Clearing
Image source: nanoinfinity
#68 This Is TX-45 At 35. Stay Home! I Pulled 3 Cars Off The Highway
Image source: allgasnobreakstoday
#69 Where Do They Take All The Snow?
Dozens of trucks are hauling away the snow and I’m curious if anyone knows where they take it. Do they create a gigantic snow mountain? Do they give it to the crabs in the bay?
Image source: Eluena
#70 [Baltimore County] Towson Historic Courthouse With 7 Inches Of Snow!
Image source: Otherwise_Time3371
#71 Ready To Head Out On The Roads
Image source: pricision
#72 If You Think The Roads Are Bad, Consider What It’s Like For Us Pedestrians
Image source: Electrical_Bee_9142
#73 Downtown Snow Day
Image source: kSoImSlightlyRemoved
#74 German Village This Morning
Image source: BigBossBattle14
#75 Paved Roads For Cars But If You’re A Pedestrian, Good Luck
Image source: ActuaryPersonal2378
#76 We Shoveled The Neighborhood Sidewalks And Crosswalks Before The City Got To The Streets
Image source: thrownjunk
#77 Frozen Potomac Yesterday
Image source: amoeba953
#78 Sunday Evening, January 25, 2026
Image source: OnARoadLessTaken
#79 Cincinnati Snow Removal
Image source: cluelessadmin91
#80 NYC Snow Storm 2026
Image source: Davidkarimzadeh
#81 Snow
Image source: Available_Match7752
#82 Views From Penn
Image source: amphoterecin
#83 West Philly Snow
Image source: ntr89
#84 Elfreths Alley Today
Image source: flourishandcharm
#85 I Assure You, No Bothans Have Been Harmed In Fairmount
Image source: a-german-muffin
#86 The Great Winter Storm Of 2026
Image source: pat_the_catdad
#87 Nashville On The Rocks
Image source: legostormtrooperhead
#88 Snowfall In Times Square, New York
Image source: viewsoff_
#89 Day After The Storm
Image source: MarkVogan
#91 Behold: Our One Snow Plow
Image source: JTerveen
#92 Aftermath Of The Snow Storm
Image source: AmazonFreshSleuth
#93 Someone Is Stuck In The Snow
Image source: No-Maximum6511
#94 Morning Snow With Ham The Dog
Image source: tonytrov
