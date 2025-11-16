Marius Jonutis: Bringing Wood To Life With Color And Charm (19 Pics)

Marius Jonutis graduated from the Vilnius Academy of Arts in 1990, specializing in graphic art. From his earliest appearances on the Lithuanian art scene, he grabbed people’s attention with his colorful and decorative pieces. Not content to stick with the ordinary, he brought a fresh burst of energy to traditional methods and challenged the limitations of flat, two-dimensional art.

His curiosity and innovative nature led him to explore working with wood. Marius started creating wooden panels, screens, and shelves, adding a three-dimensional aspect to his art. This gave depth and a sense of realism to his little “worlds”, making them pop out and grab your attention.

More info: paveikslai.lt

#1 Thoughts

#2 Orange Lion

#3 All Kinds Of Things

#4 Gardener

#5 At Night

#6 Day

#7 Ukraine

#8 Spring

#9 In The Summer

#10 Home

#11 Sakartvelo

#12 Our Friends

#13 Poet

#14 In Circle

#15 A Dream

#16 A Plum Bloomed

#17 Your Day

#18 Victory

#19 Wine

