60 Mario Memes To Power Up Your Day With Funny Content

Don’t know about you, but stomping on Goombas, collecting coins, and constantly getting told that Princess Peach is in another castle is a core memory of mine. A core memory forged in a universe that transcended generations, conquered our gaming consoles, and then took over social media with a constant, unstoppable wave of memes. Mario memes.

Mario has been around since the 1980s, facing more challenges than most of us do in a lifetime (unless you count untangling earphones, then that’s on par). Fast forward to 2023, when the world of Mario expanded beyond our screens with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film was a nostalgic trip down memory lane that ignited box office numbers and triggered a new era of Mario movie memes.

While the franchise has evolved in all the best ways over the years — from Mario games’ pixelated 2D worlds to hype-worthy adaptations for the silver screen — the core essence remains the same: fun. And fun is precisely what we’re about to have, diving deep into memes inspired by our beloved plumber!

We may have mentioned the movie, but no worries, fellow gamers. Our list features a vast array of Mario Kart memes too! This compilation is a nod to those moments of racing around tracks and acing minigames, captured in funny Mario memes from all eras. Take a moment, relive some nostalgia, and enjoy a good chuckle or two. Let’s-a go!

#1 Peach Power Play

#2 Power-Up Paradox

#3 Winter’s Real-Life Track

#4 Unlikely Friendships Explained

#5 Defying All Driving Rules

#6 Defying Gravity, Cat Style

#7 Professional Procrastination Tips

#8 Uninvited Plus One

#9 Sewer Showdown Incoming

#10 Pixel Perfect Balance

#11 Gaming Gone Sideways

#12 RGB Goals Activated

#13 Sunny Side Down

#14 Mario’s Headstrong Problem

#15 Level Up or Fix It

#16 Pixel Logic Uncovered

#17 Level Up Your Snack Break

#18 The Many Faces of Mario

#19 Pixelated Family Drama

#20 Trust Falls Gone Wrong

#21 Unexpected Self Sabotage

#22 Pixelated Moon Mission

#23 Real-Life Retro Gaming

#24 Plot Twist Incoming

#25 Sausage Sibling Rivalry

#26 High Ground Strategy

#27 Plumbing Not Included

#28 Game Over, Life Edition

#29 Unexpected Gaming Feels

#30 Rainbow Road Roadtrip

#31 Weekend Vibes Vanish Fast

#32 From Chill to Panic

#33 Nice Try, Scammer

#34 Detail Overload Drama

#35 Urban Mario Mayhem

#36 Game Over or Milk Over?

#37 Save or Cry

#38 Lost in Mushroom Kingdom

#39 Caught in the Costume Act

#40 Big Head, Bigger Problems

#41 Unexpected Superpower Upgrade

#42 Fuel Up and Roll Out

#43 Level Up Laughs

#44 Dreaming Through Life

#45 Cheating 101

#46 Retro Treasure Unearthed

#47 Pixelated Cheek Differences

#48 Life In The Slow Lane

#49 Paused for deep thoughts

#50 Guess The Style

#51 Oval Track Energy

#52 Priorities in Protection

#53 The Great Overhaul

#54 Fresh Face Reveal

#55 Life Lessons, Mario Style

#56 Creative Block Alert

#57 Unheard Wordplay Pain

#58 Block Party Breakdown

#59 Mood Swing Incoming

#60 When Mario Takes Over

