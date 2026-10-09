Marie Kondo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Marie Kondo
October 9, 1984
Tokyo, Japan
42 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Marie Kondo?
Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing expert who teaches people how to simplify their daily lives. Her revolutionary cleaning philosophy focuses on keeping only the belongings that spark genuine joy while mindfully releasing the rest.
She gained global fame with her bestselling guide, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. This book started a massive movement, and she is known for her elegant white clothing.
Early Life and Education
Childhood routines in Tokyo shaped Kondo as she watched her mother organize their home. She bonded closely with her grandmother, Noriko, who taught her to cherish household belongings and live with gentle intention.
Classroom bookshelves became her playground during her junior high school years. She later attended Woman’s Christian University, where her academic studies in sociology focused entirely on the gendered aspects of organizing.
Notable Relationships
Married to Takumi Kawahara, Marie Kondo has built a supportive household and business partnership. Her husband serves as the chief executive officer of her media company, managing her global brand while she focuses on creative work.
The couple shares three children, with whom they reside in California. Her daughters Satsuki and Miko often appear on her social media pages, helping with simple household chores.
Career Highlights
Her bestselling book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, became an international phenomenon. The guide sold over 11 million copies worldwide, introducing audiences in dozens of countries to her unique home organization philosophy.
She expanded her reach with two successful Netflix series that received widespread praise. These popular shows earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination and inspired millions of viewers to declutter their living spaces.
Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world. This prestigious global recognition solidified her enduring legacy as a leading voice in modern lifestyle and culture.
Signature Quote
“Keep only those things that speak to your heart, and take the plunge and discard all the rest.”
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