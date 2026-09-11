Maria Bartiromo: Bio And Career Highlights

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Maria Bartiromo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Maria Bartiromo

September 11, 1967

Brooklyn, New York, US

59 Years Old

Virgo

Maria Bartiromo: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Maria Bartiromo?

Maria Sara Bartiromo is an American financial journalist and television personality, celebrated for her sharp market insights. Her career has significantly influenced financial news broadcasting.

She made history in 1995 as the first journalist to report live daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. This pioneering role earned her the nickname “Money Honey.”

Early Life and Education

Maria Sara Bartiromo grew up in Brooklyn, New York, with Italian American parents Vincent and Josephine. Her father owned the Rex Manor restaurant, where she worked in the coat-check room alongside her sister and brother.

She attended Fontbonne Hall Academy, an all-girls Catholic school in Bay Ridge, before earning a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and economics from New York University. Her time at NYU included an internship at CNN.

Notable Relationships

Maria Bartiromo married Jonathan Steinberg in 1999, forging a long-term partnership with the chief executive officer of WisdomTree Investments. They met in the 1990s as their careers in finance and journalism began.

The couple does not have children, choosing instead to focus on their respective professional lives and their shared bond.

Career Highlights

Maria Bartiromo’s career defining moment was her groundbreaking work at CNBC, becoming the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange daily in 1995. This innovative coverage reshaped financial news broadcasting and established her as a prominent figure.

She later transitioned to Fox Business Network and Fox News, hosting popular programs like Mornings with Maria and Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. Bartiromo also authored several books, including Use the News and The 10 Laws of Enduring Success.

To date, she has collected two Emmy Awards, a Gracie Award, and was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame, recognizing her significant contributions to broadcast journalism.

Signature Quote

“I think that my biggest attribute to any success that I have had is hard work. There really is no substitute for working hard.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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