Margaret Qualley: Bio And Career Highlights

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Margaret Qualley: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Margaret Qualley

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$3 million, 2026 est.

American

October 23, 1994

Kalispell, Montana, US

32 Years Old

Scorpio

Margaret Qualley: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Margaret Qualley?

Margaret Qualley is an American actress celebrated for her expressive, raw performance style. She consistently brings grounding warmth and unvarnished intensity to character-driven roles across independent cinema and major television projects.

Qualley earned widespread acclaim playing a troubled daughter in the drama series The Leftovers. Her vivid performance launched her career and quickly secured her high-profile film opportunities.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Missoula, Montana, Qualley spent her childhood outdoors. Her mother, actress Andie MacDowell, nurtured her artistic interests while the family lived on a quiet mountain ranch.

She later trained intensively as a ballerina in North Carolina. Qualley eventually shifted focus to acting, completing courses at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before pursuing screen roles in New York.

Notable Relationships

Over the past several years, Qualley attracted public attention for high-profile romances. She dated musician Nat Wolff and actor Pete Davidson before marrying music producer Jack Antonoff in a coastal wedding ceremony.

The actress shares no children from her marriage or previous relationships. She continues to maintain a low profile off camera, focusing primarily on her feature film and television work.

Career Highlights

Qualley earned major recognition for her compelling work in television drama. Her starring role in the Netflix miniseries Maid garnered nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, showcasing her talent for emotional storytelling.

In film, she expanded her reach through acclaimed supporting roles. Qualley appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and subsequently starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’s feature Poor Things, earning strong international box office results.

Signature Quote

“I think that as long as you’re trying your best and you’re honest with yourself, you’re doing okay.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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