I Don’t Include Enough Men In My Art So I Participated In The Manly March Art Challenge 2021 (30 Pics)

This challenge was made by illustrator Anke Weckmann. She herself mentioned that she doesn’t include enough men in her art, I don’t either. This made me take it up for a month and used the prompt list provided by the artist herself to create these fun pieces. I made each work under an hour everyday.
#1 A Man And His Cat
#2 A Male Artist (Bob Ross)
#3 A Man And His Flowers
#4 A Man In A Yoga Pose
#5 A Man In A Different Uniform (This Day Was Also Women’s Day)
#6 A Sad Man
#7 A Man With A Great Beard
#8 A Man And His Dog
#9 A Man With Epic Hair
#10 A Man With An Incredible Hat
#11 A Strong Man
#12 A King
#13 A Man With Very Stylish Glasses
#14 A Male Ballet Dancer
#15 A Male Singer (Jack Black From “The School Of Rock”)
#16 A Man In A Very Nice Coat
#17 A Man And Fruit
#18 A Male Composer (L. Subramaniam And His Son, Violinists From India)
#19 A Man At Work
#20 A Man And His Car
#21 A Man Who Loves Coffee
#22 A Male News Presenter
#23 An Actor (Nearly Everyone Recognizes Him)
#24 A Male Character From A Movie “Bruce Almighty”
#25 An Adventurer
#26 A Male Character With An Amazing Outfit
#27 A Man In An Uniform (Scoutmaster)
#28 A Greek God
#29 A Man On A Book Cover
#30 A Male Athlete
