I Don’t Include Enough Men In My Art So I Participated In The Manly March Art Challenge 2021 (30 Pics)

by

This challenge was made by illustrator Anke Weckmann. She herself mentioned that she doesn’t include enough men in her art, I don’t either. This made me take it up for a month and used the prompt list provided by the artist herself to create these fun pieces. I made each work under an hour everyday.

I shared some of my other projects on Bored Panda. If you’re interested, you can check them out by clicking here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com

#1 A Man And His Cat

#2 A Male Artist (Bob Ross)

#3 A Man And His Flowers

#4 A Man In A Yoga Pose

#5 A Man In A Different Uniform (This Day Was Also Women’s Day)

#6 A Sad Man

#7 A Man With A Great Beard

#8 A Man And His Dog

#9 A Man With Epic Hair

#10 A Man With An Incredible Hat

#11 A Strong Man

#12 A King

#13 A Man With Very Stylish Glasses

#14 A Male Ballet Dancer

#15 A Male Singer (Jack Black From “The School Of Rock”)

#16 A Man In A Very Nice Coat

#17 A Man And Fruit

#18 A Male Composer (L. Subramaniam And His Son, Violinists From India)

#19 A Man At Work

#20 A Man And His Car

#21 A Man Who Loves Coffee

#22 A Male News Presenter

#23 An Actor (Nearly Everyone Recognizes Him)

#24 A Male Character From A Movie “Bruce Almighty”

#25 An Adventurer

#26 A Male Character With An Amazing Outfit

#27 A Man In An Uniform (Scoutmaster)

#28 A Greek God

#29 A Man On A Book Cover

#30 A Male Athlete

Patrick Penrose
