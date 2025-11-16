Woman Goes Back To Work After Grieving Her Daughter, Learns There Were Donations Collected For Her That She Never Got

Mother and Reddit user u/throwawaymom-65 went through a devastating tragedy — her daughter died.
But instead of trying to support the woman, her manager decided to contribute to her unbearable pain.
Upon her return to the office, she learned that the low-life went around collecting donations from everyone and then pocketed the money and left the company.
“Who steals from a deceased child?” the mom asked in her post on r/antiwork, where she explained what happened.
After this woman lost her daughter, her coworkers put together a grievance fund
But her manager took all the money and quit
It’s hard to know for certain the exact reason behind the manager’s behavior, but according to lawyer Vince Scopelliti, who holds degrees in law and psychology and has more than 27 years of experience working within and managing investigations, some of the most common motivations for commiting fraud are:
Scopelliti said rationalization can also play a part, with a perpetrator justifying their actions to alleviate guilt, telling themselves things like “I deserve it.”
As her story went viral, the mom provided more information on the situation
We can’t blame the Redditor’s coworkers for not seeing this coming, either. There’s a popular stereotype, saying that older people with reduced cognitive abilities are the most likely to be scammed. But according to research published by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), many other people are vulnerable, too.
In fact, according to their data, self-confidence is one factor that causes people to fall for scams. People of any age who believe they are too smart or well-informed to be tricked are very likely to become victims.
Many schemes depend on a psychological technique that’s now called social engineering. People make bad decisions when an emotion becomes so strong that the higher-level thinking parts of the brain essentially shut down. Strong feelings, such as fear or anger can cause people to make choices they wouldn’t make at other times.
Only in this particular case, the con artist didn’t need to invent a scenario, they just played on people’s existing emotions.
