“Reckoning Has Begun”: Man Finally Gets Revenge On Coworker Who Got Him Fired Years Prior

Just because you have the same job as someone doesn’t mean that you actually have anything in common with them. In fact, you might despise some of your colleagues. But you don’t have to be best friends with them. Just focus on doing your job well and minimizing interactions, and you’ll be fine.
Unless, that is, a coworker goes out of their way to get you fired. One man shared a saga on Reddit detailing how a former coworker made it her mission to get him fired. But instead of retaliating immediately, he waited patiently for the perfect opportunity to strike. Below, you’ll find the full story of revenge, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.
This man was fired from a previous job after being framed by a coworker
But instead of getting revenge immediately, he waited for the perfect opportunity to strike
85% of workers say they have at least one colleague they can’t stand
Most full-time employees spend over 2,000 hours at work every single year. So if you’re best friends with your colleagues, you may love being able to spend so much quality time with them. If you can’t stand them, however, you might feel like work is a perpetual punishment. And unfortunately, the majority of people aren’t a fan of all of their coworkers.
KickResume reports that a whopping 85% of employees say they work with annoying colleagues. Nearly two thirds of workers say they’ve been faced with obnoxious behavior directly in the office, and 58% admit that frustrating coworkers take a huge toll on their productivity.
When it comes to the behaviors that annoy workers the most, one-third of employees say they can’t stand a credit stealer. Many also despise a micromanager, a chronic complainer, a personal space intruder, and a lunch thief.
While 53% of workers who have experienced both in-office and remote work say that physical distance has decreased some obnoxious behaviors, another 20% believe that it’s actually made frustrations worse. After all, if a colleague is annoying, communicating via Slack, email, and video calls isn’t going to stop them from getting under other people’s skin.
So how do employees choose to deal with these frustrations in the workplace? Well, one-third say they do their best to just keep their distance. Meanwhile, 17% say they’ll either ask the person to stop or ignore them entirely. Some workers will vent to other colleagues, and some will even report their complaints to their manager or HR. And 9% of workers admit that they’ll become passive-aggressive with the employee they can’t stand.
It’s important to document everything if you’re worried that a coworker is trying to get you fired
Now, most employees aren’t bold enough to ever try to get a colleague fired. (Even though 11% of workers have fantasized about it.) But if someone you’re working with is going out of their way to jeopardize your career, WiseWhisper recommends documenting everything once you’ve confirmed your suspicions.
Limit your interactions with the coworker that you’re worried about, but if you have to work together, make sure that you have text or email evidence of everything. Meanwhile, you might want to keep track of your positive performance reviews to ensure that you have proof that you don’t deserve to be fired.
Deciding whether or not to approach HR with the issue can be difficult, as bringing it up too early can backfire. But if you feel comfortable speaking with your manager, you might want to share your concerns with them first. Even if it’s nothing, keeping them in the loop might make them keep a closer eye on your coworker’s behavior.
Meanwhile, if you think there’s a possibility that you may be fired, it’s a good idea to prepare for your exit. Look at other job opportunities, and start networking now. You might even decide to leave on your own accord to get away from the toxic environment that you’re in. Don’t hesitate to take your career into your own hands.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man made the right call by waiting patiently to get his perfect revenge? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring petty revenge on a colleague right here.
Readers applauded the author for his ice-cold revenge, and some shared similar stories of their own
