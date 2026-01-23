Guy Reminisces On Ex-GF’s “Princess Syndrome” 10 Years After Breakup, Realizes He Was The Loser

Time can really add perspective when it comes to your past relationship mistakes. In the moment, we often say or do the thing we believe is right. But when we look back ten years down the line, we realize we were the problem.
A guy has surprised people by popping up online a decade after complaining bitterly that his girlfriend dresses like a princess. At the time, the then 24-year-old spoke of how he’d asked his SO to tone down her over-the-top fashion choices, admitting that it made him “uncomfortable” when people stared. She later blind-sided him with an unexpected break-up. Fast forward to today, and the now-married man has had a change of heart.
She loved dressing like a princess but it left her boyfriend feeling “uncomfortable”
Image credits: Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo)
He reached out to strangers for advice, but little did he know she was already plotting her royal exit
Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: red563
The guy gave more info when people pointed out that the problem may lie with him and not his GF
“Take it or leave it”: many advised the boyfriend to accept the woman for who she is
In an unexpected turn of events, he revealed his girlfriend had broken up with him
Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: red563
Suddenly, the princess syndrome concerns took a backseat as he tried to mend his broken heart
The guy surprised many people by appearing with an update 10 years later
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: red563
People praised him for his personal growth
Follow Us