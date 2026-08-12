Guy Was Assured His Boyfriend Was Welcome At A Party, But The Host’s Reaction Made Him Turn Around And Walk Out

A new relationship brings with it many firsts. The first kiss, the first sleepover, the first time meeting their family and friends. Those initial meetings can be a bit stressful. “Will they like me?” and, “What if they don’t?” are questions that might live rent-free in your mind in the run-up to the big day.
One guy was left reeling after meeting his boyfriend’s best friend for the first time ever. It happened at a small party hosted by the bestie. The man says instead of a warm welcome, he got a frosty and rude reception. According to him, the host’s exact words were, “Feel free to leave because I don’t really like people in my house.”
It’s natural to expect a warm welcome from the host when arriving at a party
Anna Tolipova (not the actual photo)
Instead, one man got a frosty reception and was told that he should “feel free to leave”
magnific (not the actual photo)
He then revealed that there might have been a language barrier
Some wondered whether there were hidden feelings at play but he quickly cleared it up
Many agreed that the man did the right thing and that his new boyfriend was in the wrong
[op is also at fault]
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