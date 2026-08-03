Man Who Accidentally Married His Cousin Asks The Internet For Advice

A TikTok creator’s attempt to uncover his family history turned into an unexpected discovery that left him questioning everything about his marriage.
After discovering a connection between his and his wife’s family trees, the man took to social media asking strangers for advice, admitting he was struggling to understand what the revelation meant for their relationship and their two children.
The confession quickly went viral, sparking thousands of reactions, with many viewers urging the couple to seek professional guidance and genetic testing before making any major decisions.
One commenter urged, “Get your children tested for any deformities that might have been overlooked…”
A man’s search for his biological family tree led to a shocking discovery about his marriage
Image credits: ruthlessandtoothless1
A TikTok creator with the handle @toothlessandruthless, who frequently shares personal storytimes and humorous videos, never expected his search for his biological family history to completely change how he viewed his own family.
After months of documenting his search for his biological relatives, the creator revealed that he and his wife were actually second cousins, something neither of them, nor their relatives, had known before they got married.
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In a TikTok posted on July 20, which has since amassed nearly 6 million views and over 32,000 comments, the creator admitted he was struggling to process the revelation and turned to viewers for advice.
“So ever since I found out that I married my second cousin, I, uh, kind of having a hard time dealing with it,” he said in the video.
Explaining that he and his wife already share two children, he continued, “Do we get a divorce? Do we leave each other? What happens with the kids?… I really don’t know what I’m supposed to do in this scenario.”
He ended the clip by asking anyone who had experienced something similar to share their advice, saying, “If you’ve ever married your cousin… let me know in the comments… I’m lost here. I really don’t know what to do.”
Days later, the creator returned with a follow-up video titled “part 2 of my cousin wife,” answering one question that appeared repeatedly in the comments, “How did nobody realize they were related before the wedding?”
The TikTok creator later explained how neither family realized they were related before the wedding
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According to him, the answer was surprisingly simple: no one knew.
He explained that the discovery only happened after both he and his wife decided to take DNA tests while he was researching his biological family history.
“If you look back in my other videos, I was trying to do a blood test, a DNA test, and she was like, ‘Well, shoot, I want to do one too.’ And it comes to find out that we’re second cousins,” he said.
Image credits: Val Bee/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The creator went on to reveal that the connection traced back to a long-forgotten branch of their family tree.
“My grandmother didn’t know she had a sister. Never knew she had a sister,” he explained.
“My grandmother and then my wife’s grandmother were sisters, and they never knew it. And that made us second cousins.”
He added that the discovery caught both families completely off guard, emphasizing that nobody attending their wedding had recognized the connection because it had remained unknown for generations.
The creator’s confession quickly ignited a heated debate across TikTok, with thousands of commenters offering drastically different opinions on what he and his wife should do next.
Some urged the couple to seek professional guidance rather than relying on internet advice, particularly because they already shared two children.
The viral confession split the internet, with some urging the couple to seek immediate help while others argued the damage was already done
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Much of the concern stemmed from the fact that children born to biologically related parents may face a higher chance of inheriting certain recessive genetic conditions if both parents unknowingly carry the same mutated gene passed down through a shared ancestor.
Among the conditions often discussed in relation to biologically related parents are thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, and phenylketonuria (PKU).
Research has also linked closer biological relationships to a higher likelihood of certain congenital abnormalities, though the level of risk varies depending on how closely the parents are related.
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One person wrote, “You get it documented. Get your children tested for any deformities… Talk to your wife. See how y’all would like to proceed. Go to therapy. Disown any and all family who knew. And delete this post. Protect your kids at the end of the day.”
Others suggested seeking counseling while keeping the situation private.
“Seek counseling, delete this video, move your kids somewhere else where the city doesn’t know,” one commenter wrote.
“Damage is done just stay married and quit telling people,” another user commented, while a third joked, “Too late now hell, just pretend you don’t know and don’t tell nobody else and delete this.”
Others expressed, “People have married 2nd cousins for centuries. Totally legal. Royalty were well known to marry relatives.”
As the debate continued to gain momentum, experts weighed in on many of the assumptions circulating online about second-cousin marriages, explaining that much of the public fear surrounding them is driven more by social stigma than by scientific evidence.
Medical experts say couples who unexpectedly discover they are second cousins should avoid panic and seek medical guidance first
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Speaking to Bored Panda, genetic specialist Dr. Nandita Palshetkar said couples who unexpectedly discover they are biologically related after marriage should first remain calm and consult a clinical geneticist or reproductive specialist.
“The very first step is to stay calm,” she explained, recommending that couples gather a detailed three-generation family medical history before meeting with a specialist to identify any hereditary conditions that may run in either family.
Dr. Palshetkar also emphasized that the genetic risks associated with second-cousin relationships are often widely misunderstood.
Image credits: Photography Maghradze PH/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to her, unrelated couples already face a baseline 2% to 3% chance of having a child with a major birth defect or inherited genetic condition.
For second cousins, who share approximately 3.125% of their DNA, the additional risk is estimated to increase by 1% or less, bringing the overall risk to roughly 3% to 4%.
“In other words,” she explained, “there is still approximately a 96% to 97% probability that their children will be completely healthy.”
Even so, she recommends genetic counseling and expanded carrier screening, noting that some inherited conditions may not become apparent until later in life.
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The process typically includes mapping the family’s medical history, screening both parents for hundreds of recessive genetic conditions through blood or saliva testing, and, if necessary, targeted testing for their children if both parents are found to carry the same gene mutation.
Dr. Palshetkar stressed that being biologically related does not create new genetic mutations or guarantee health problems.
Instead, she urged couples to base any future decisions on medical evidence rather than fear, adding that modern genetic testing can provide clear answers about actual risks instead of relying on assumptions.
Even unrelated couples face a baseline risk of having a child with a major birth defect or inherited genetic condition
Image credits: Speak Media Uganda/Pexels (not the actual photo)
While the medical implications may be less alarming than many people assume, mental health experts say learning that your spouse is also a biological relative can still be emotionally overwhelming.
Psychologist Daria Zalivnova, who specializes in family relationships, explained that the discovery can abruptly shatter a person’s understanding of their own life.
“The human brain is essentially a prediction machine,” she told Bored Panda. “To keep us feeling safe, it categorizes the world into neat, reliable files—like ‘my partner’ or ‘my biological family.'”
“When a discovery like this hits, those internal files violently collide. The brain is forced to hold two completely contradictory facts at the same time, which causes acute cognitive dissonance.”
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According to Zalivnova, that sudden collision can trigger feelings of shock, confusion, shame, and even an identity crisis, even though neither partner knowingly did anything wrong.
Dr. Sal Raichbach, Chief Clinical Officer at Haven Health Management, echoed that view, saying many couples experience emotions such as grief, anger, confusion, and shame because the discovery changes the story they believed about their own family.
“Although the factual nature of their relationship may not have altered, how the couple perceives their family dynamics may have been greatly disrupted,” he explained.
Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Both experts also cautioned against making major life decisions while still processing the initial revelation.
Instead, they recommended taking time to let the emotional response settle, seeking guidance from qualified professionals, and separating internet opinions from the reality of the couple’s relationship.
As Zalivnova put it, “The real world happens inside your home—everything online is just pixels, algorithms, and fleeting adrenaline.”
One expert urged couples facing similar situations, “Do not let fear dictate your life or marriage…”
Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Although the creator’s videos have generated millions of views and tens of thousands of opinions, experts agree that social media should never dictate decisions about a marriage or family.
Dr. Palshetkar emphasized, “Do not let fear dictate your life or marriage.”
Psychologist Daria likewise encouraged couples to separate online outrage from their private reality.
Image credits: Bruno Curly/Pexels (not the actual photo)
“Online judgment is almost never about the real people involved,” she explained. “It’s an emotional reaction to a headline on a glowing screen, where strangers use someone else’s life to vent their own anxieties.”
She recommended limiting exposure to comment sections, focusing instead on the trust and emotional safety the couple has built together away from social media.
Dr. Sal shared a similar perspective, suggesting couples ask themselves one simple question before reacting to public opinion: “What was our perception of our relationship before hearing about the reaction of others?”
He also advised postponing any major decisions until the biological relationship has been confirmed and the couple has spoken with qualified medical professionals.
As of this writing, the TikTok creator has not shared any further updates about what he and his wife ultimately plan to do, but his story continues to fuel discussion online about genetics, stigma, and how unexpected family discoveries can upend lives overnight.
One commenter urged, “Get your children tested for any deformities that might have been overlooked…”
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