Person Has A Minivan That Was Blocking Their Driveway Towed, Decides To Play Dumb When They See How Rude The Owner Is When He Shows Up

Having someone you get along with really well in your neighborhood can make your life far easier. You never know when you need a favor, just for instance, from a guy named ‘Terry’ who can tow anyone’s car if they block your driveway. If that sounds weirdly specific, that’s because that’s who redditor u/necrid101 reached out to when they needed some help.
The redditor shared how they got in touch with him to solve a delicate situation involving their driveway and a stranger’s minivan. The post went viral on the r/pettyrevenge online community, and you can practically feel the author’s adrenalin as they wrote everything that happened in detail.
Check out the full story below. What do you think about what happened? Have you ever had someone block your driveway before? Do you have someone friendly and Terry-esque living in your neighborhood? Drop by the comments and tell us what you think, dear Pandas.
We reached out to redditor u/necrid101, the author of the viral post, and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with them below.
Bored Panda wanted to find out if the redditor was at all nervous about getting the minivan towed and then pretending like they didn’t know what happened. “I was honestly just annoyed so I didn’t really think it over. Once I called I did ask ‘Terry’ how it all worked, did I have to pay to make this happen or anything? Terry reassured me that I was doing the right thing and he deals with this all the time,” u/necrid101 told us.
We were also curious about how well-liked Terry is in the local area. “Our neighborhood in general is pretty good. I don’t know Terry well myself but I definitely would say he’s well-liked by me now. But he has definitely been there for me before when my car got stuck in the snow 2 winters ago,” the OP said.
“He helped push my car into my driveway (along with 2 other neighbors). The best way to be a liked neighbor is honestly just waving and saying hello. (Bonus points if you give out candy on Halloween for me). I don’t need much more interaction than that,” they shared their opinion about how to get along with one’s neighbors.
According to the author of the post, parents picking up their kids block their driveway “about 3 times a year.” In these situations, the redditor has to ask the people to move their vehicles.
“This was the ONLY time someone had done it and left their car empty while blocking me. Usually, they are sitting there with their eyes set on their phone and I have to honk to alert them that I’m waiting,” they said.
Meanwhile, redditor u/necrid101 had a small update for Bored Panda about what happened after the events of their post. ” I got Terry a Tim Hortons gift card (as he told me he doesn’t drink beer). and a Gas Gift card. I never saw the towed driver ever again and I haven’t seen his van since. I don’t wanna know.”
Redditor u/necrid101’s story is a power fantasy that came true. Let’s face it, Pandas, we’ve all daydreamed about getting revenge against someone who deserved it—like a nasty stranger or a rude neighbor. But barely anyone has the guts to actually put their wild plans into motion.
The OP, however, took charge of the situation and called up Terry. The tower reacted almost instantly and got rid of the minivan in no time.
And though the author of the post had initially planned on telling the owner of the vehicle what had happened, they quickly changed their mind upon hearing the tone that he used. Terry proved once again that he’s a valuable member of the local community and got a six-pack of beer in for his trouble. It’s a story that does the r/pettyrevenge subreddit proud.
Generally speaking, people know their neighbors far less well than in the past. We’re far more private, less community-driven. There are exceptions, of course, and a lot depends on each individual town. And you might even know and like and get along with your neighbors, dear Pandas, whether you live in a metropolis or in the countryside. However, when you look at the broader changes in society, there’s a sense of alienation.
A while ago, Bored Panda looked at how, over the past half-century, people have become more independent and less interdependent in North America, especially in the US. Fewer people grow up and stay in their hometowns, so there are fewer connections with one’s neighbors than you’d otherwise get if you stayed put.
Technology has also had a hand in this. Half a century ago, people would spend far more time outdoors than they would inside their homes. You’d sit on your porch and interact with the people from your local area who were passing by. Now, there are fewer reasons to do that.
The author of the post inspired other internet users to share similar stories about towing cars
