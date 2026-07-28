Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

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One of the most common sources of disagreements between couples is finances. When partners’ earnings differ, a sense of unfairness and resentment can build, and neither is good for any kind of relationship. Still, finances are one of the top reasons why couples break up, whether it’s financial infidelity, debt, or something else entirely.

For this couple, it was the feeling that one was carrying a bigger financial burden than the other. The boyfriend, even though he was earning more, felt it was unfair that his girlfriend splurged on a brand-new car and then said she couldn’t cover her portion of the rent. So, before resentment started to build up, the couple sat down for a serious conversation.

A man started rethinking his relationship after his GF played one too many financial games

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Image credits: senivpetro / magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

He started thinking like he was being taken advantage of after she bought a brand new SUV and claimed she didn’t have money for rent

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Image credits: wayhomestudio / magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Image credits: Camandona / magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

In an update, the guy told everyone how their conversation went and clarified some misconceptions

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Image credits: Camandona / magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Image credits: Prior_Disaster4368

“She won’t be able to afford a place of her own,” the guy predicted based on his ex’s financial habits

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Commenters sided with the guy, agreeing that the girlfriend was handling her finances immaturely

Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge
Man Buys A Newer Car And It Upsets GF, She Ruins The Relationship With Her Stupid Revenge

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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