YouTuber Spends $32K For A Luxury Train Ride, But Europeans Aren’t Impressed

An American vlogger bought a train ticket costing more than 30 grand to see all the wonders of Europe.
YouTuber and content creator Ryan Trahan traveled on the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express while in Europe and upgraded to the train’s most luxurious cabin during one of the journey’s legs.
While the vehicle ventured from Paris to Venice, Ryan stayed in The Grand Suite, which cost at least $32,000 a night for a single person. He posted a video on YouTube, which has earned over 8 million views and 291,000 likes, and documented his entire experience staying in “the most expensive train seat in the entire world.”
The Grand Suite provides guests with three spacious rooms to stay in
Image credits: Josh Nezon / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Upon entering the private room, the content creator revealed polished wood-paneled walls decorated with intricate designs. Inside was also an open living room with a couch, dining table, and large seat.
Ryan then panned to the sleeping area, saying it was “the grandest thing of all” as the room came with a king-size bed that could be opened up to store luggage below.
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Lastly, the marble-clad bathroom was adorned with shiny shades of brown and yellow, containing a shower, glass sink, and an old-fashioned toilet.
Services provided by a private steward were included as part of the personalized stay
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
As Ryan was settling in, a steward named Leno came by to tell the 24-year-old vlogger a bit more about the suite. He was described by the content creator as being “publicly known as the ‘goat’ of stewards.”
Later on, Ryan documented his dinner experience as he left his suite to go to the dining carriage. He was served with a variety of foods, such as a starter of bread and smoked salmon, noting that they all were “fancy and [tasted] great.”
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
When Ryan returned back to his room, there was a chocolate cake sitting on the dining table with the words “En Joyride” piped on top, which the influencer hilariously dropped on the floor by accident.
Ryan headed to the bar carriage to finish off his journey
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
After taking a shower, he went to grab a drink as his last late-night adventure. In the video, everyone was dressed in black dresses and tuxedos and classical music was played in the background as he put in an order for a Shirley Temple.
Ryan ended the night by saying, “I really wish my dad was here to experience this with me,” as his father had accompanied him for the beginning of his European trip.
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
To top the entire experience off, the steward Leno brought in an American-style breakfast before Ryan returned back to Venice.
As he departed the train, the vlogger reunited with his dad and spent his last night in Europe eating pizza by the river.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is only one of many luxurious train rides in the world
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
The Maharajas Express in India travels from Khajuraho to Varanasi and offers guests to stay in five different rooms. The Presidential Suite is the most expensive, reaching prices of up to $24,890.
The Seven Stars in Kyushu, Japan, also brings a kind of old-school luxury to their rides. Often named the world’s most luxurious train, the Seven Stars cruises from Fukuoka to Kagoshima and can only hold 20 passengers at a time, with rates starting from at least $5,400 for a 4-night stay.
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
To end off the list, the Canadian train in Canada offers many trips from various locations, such as Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. In the summer months, it will cost approximately $5,550 for a booking in the Prestige Cabin.
While the Venice Simplon-Orient Express has a variety of rooms and prices to choose from, a stay in the Grand Suite is still the most expensive option.
Viewers shared their reactions to the “wholesome” content and the vlogger’s likable personality
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Image credits: Ryan Trahan
Since Ryan had brought his dad along for the trip as a way to fulfill a past wish, comments under the YouTube video were filled with positive sentiments.
One user commented, “Loved the whole video” while another added, “This was probably the most wholesome video he’s ever done! I couldn’t stop smiling and feeling joy throughout this whole thing!”
Others mentioned the price wasn’t entirely justified.
Someone said, “Not seeing anything worth $32,000” a similar comment wrote, “The world’s gone berserk! Seriously.”
Image credits: Belmond
More comments were quick to point out the various outfits Ryan had brought on the journey
Follow Us