“Stuff Gets Broken”: Dad Tries To Protect His Son’s Gift From His Ex’s New Family, Drama Ensues

Managing shared children after a pretty hostile divorce is much like disarming old landmines, one wrong step and you’re in a world of hurt. So most families in this sort of predicament tend to navigate the holidays very, very carefully.
A dad turned to the internet for advice after getting into a dispute with his ex-wife. Her new family included three kids from the other man and she insisted that her ex-husband treat them the way he treats their shared son. So when he refused to let him take the gaming console he brought him to her house, drama ensued.
It can be tricky to share a kid with someone you divorced
Image credits: DragonImages (Not the actual photo)
But one father ended up in drama when he didn’t want his son to take his new gift to his ex-wife’s house
Image credits: gpointstudio (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alixindoring
Many thought he was being perfectly reasonable
Follow Us