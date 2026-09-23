People Are Infuriated By This Boss Who Isn’t Even Aware He’s Discriminating Against A Childless Employee

It seems like society is programmed to benefit the procreators. Or at least, they tend to think so. The assumption that a person without children has more disposable time, more flexibility, and fewer legitimate commitments is so deeply embedded in certain workplaces that it has stopped being an unspoken privilege and started becoming official policy.
One man approved his trip weeks in advance, paid for everything, covered his coworker multiple times without complaint, and still came back from his weekend away to a new management policy suggesting that childless employees should expect to be more flexible. He had some thoughts about that, and did not keep them to himself.
It seems like society just assumes people without children have nothing to do in their spare time, and should be at the beck and call of people who do have kids
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A coworker expected one childless man to move his holiday to cover her shift just because she could not find a babysitter for her kids
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He politely refused, explaining that he had helped her out in the past, but his holiday had been planned and paid for weeks in advance
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She refused to see his point of view and told everyone that the childless man simply did not care about her children
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People in the comments came to his defence, saying that he had the fullest right to refuse her request
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The man went on his holiday as planned, but came back to a new office policy that people with children would get preferential treatment
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The woman even confronted him again, but he stood his ground and said he will help out when he can but his time is still his own
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One coworker even came to appologize for initially framing the man as the bad guy, saying that the new policy was not fair
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The manager said that the willingness of childless people to help out could potentially affect any future requests for time off
Studies show that two-thirds of childless people say they feel the workplace gives preferential treatment to people with children
People don’t often talk about these numbers out loud, because heaven forbid someone gets offended. But around 74% of workers without children report that colleagues expect them to stay late or work extra hours more often than parents do. Nearly half say they receive additional projects simply because they are assumed to have fewer obligations at home. And the majority report that their personal time is treated as less valuable than the family time of their coworkers.
Seth J. Gillihan, Ph.D. notes that being childless is far more common than the social pressure around it suggests. About 15% of women and 24% of men in the US reach 45 without having children, making it more common than being left-handed. In some countries like Germany and Switzerland, the figure is closer to one in four.
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Despite this, people without children frequently face moral judgment, are perceived as less warm or overly career-focused, and are treated as though their lives are somehow less fully formed than those of parents. The coworker who told him he would understand someday was not just being dismissive. She was expressing a worldview that is both common and well documented.
The Diversity Council of Australia has identified childlessness as a workplace inclusion issue that organisations actively need to address. Their recommendations include recognising the privilege that comes with parental status, creating genuine equality in rostering and workload, and ensuring that scheduling decisions do not systematically favour parents over those without children.
A policy that explicitly states childless employees should expect less scheduling priority is, by that framework, not a neutral administrative decision. It is an inclusion failure with a paper trail, and this employee is right not to stand for it.
Do you think people with children should be afforded special privileges at work? Share your thoughts in the comments, no matter how controversial!
Commenters doubled down, saying the boss was completely in the wrong for his new policy
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