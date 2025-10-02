“Give Her Her Eyes Back”: Fans Claim Emma Stone Underwent Plastic Surgery To Change Eye Region

Emma Stone’s face was dissected from every angle during her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The Oscar winner, 36, was among the many stars who attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show on September 30, 2025.

Her appearance triggered relentless plastic surgery speculation online.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

It was a star-studded turnout at the luxury label’s womenswear spring/summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Emma Stone was in the company of celebrities like Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Blackpink’s Lisa, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, and others.

Image credits: voguemagazine/TikTok

Pictures and videos of the La La Land star went viral online, sparking chatter about possible cosmetic procedures.

“She looks like everyone else now,” one user said, while another wrote, “She’s starting to look like a cat lady.”

Many even dropped names of procedures, such as the “fox eye” lift and blepharoplasty, which they suspect she underwent to alter her appearance.

Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD

The “fox eye” or “cat eye” lift, also known as a canthoplasty or canthopexy, has become one of the most in-demand cosmetic surgeries that lifts the outer corners of one’s eyes.

The result would draw the corners slightly upward and outward.

“The look patients like is akin to what many of the beauty filters do. In fact, many patients come in for their consultation with a screenshot of their filtered face. Their request is, ‘I want to look like my filter,’” plastic surgeon Dr Jay Calvert said, as quoted by an American Society of Plastic Surgeons report.

The blepharoplasty is another surgery done to fix baggy or droopy eyelids. It aims to reduce the excess skin on the upper and lower eyelids, thus making one’s eyes appear younger.

Netizens speculated whether Emma went under the knife to alter the look of her eye area.

Some even wondered if Emma got lip fillers, which are injections used to plump up the lips and give a younger look.

Image credits: ansufatina

Image credits: fckassbob

“Another hooded eye princess lost to the BLEPHPOCOLYPSE,” one said.

Another wrote, “Another hooded-eye queen fell victim to the bleph apocalypse.”

“Give her her eyes back!” read one comment.

“Blephpocalypse got Emma—her eyes look different and the replies make her seem AI-generated,” claimed another.

Image credits: hypebae/TikTok

Image credits: BigFordBeau

One said, “she got the fox eye and lip filler combo to erase the familiarity of her foremothers plight.”

“The blephpocalypse has claimed yet another victim. ppl can argue she ‘just looks old’ but Emma’s eyes don’t even look the same shape anymore and the pics in the replies aren’t helping adfhjakfk they all look like AI-generated pics of Emma Stone i’m sorry.”

Image credits: st.kolesnikov/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: lautischeibe

Image credits: QuimeraVermelha

Others name-dropped more commonly heard of procedures like Botox and face lifts.

“Omg she got botox,” one said, while a second asked, “Botox or a mini face lift?”

Image credits: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio / Swan Gallet/WWD

Image credits: Imaloserbaby13

Image credits: ab490_

Meanwhile, others shut the speculation down and said it could have just been the lighting, the camera, or the angle that made her look different.

“The lighting warped her face,” one said.

“It’s just lens distortion. She’s her same beautiful self,” wrote another.

Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD

Image credits: naansequitur

While the Cruella actress has remained tight-lipped about her stance on plastic surgery, cosmetic doctor Jonny Betteridge claimed earlier this year that the actress underwent an upper blepharoplasty and mid-face lift.

Emma has never confirmed whether this is true.

“Her face looked noticeably more defined and facelifted. Her brows sit higher, especially the tails, the eyelids are more visible, and her eyes have an almond-like shape,” Dr. Betteridge said in a viral TikTok video.

Image credits: BiennaleChannel

“These changes could be consistent with an upper blepharoplasty and an endoscopic temporal brow lift and mid-face lift,” he added.

He explained that these procedures lift and tighten the middle to the upper region of a person’s face, including the cheeks, temples, and brows.

No matter what procedure Emma underwent, Dr. Betteridge said it “appears to be tasteful, elegant, and very well executed.”

Image credits: It_IsMyKate

Image credits: itsaramuat

Image credits: Bian_Cristall

Image credits: prncesamimi

Image credits: anundzumal

Image credits: kermadiii

Image credits: SpideylifeOne

Image credits: kiki__fone

Image credits: Lookin_Exotic

Image credits: VICEStaff

Image credits: Jamie_Uhler2

Image credits: fuckhazeus

Image credits: Craig_Higgins

Image credits: XOXOXOXOXOX0X0X

Image credits: itzxnaomiii

Image credits: gunsnlilies

Image credits: dumbandfunn

Image credits: OrcaFreedom10

Image credits: dumbandfunn

