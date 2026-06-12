“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

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There often has to be a pretty explosive reason to end a relationship that has been going on for multiple years, where both people have seen each other through thick and thin. So one’s partner unexpectedly growing distant and seeming eager to leave can be cause for alarm.

A woman went online to share her relationship horror story when her partner of eight years suddenly insisted he wanted kids and they should break up. Feeling something was off, she checked his messages and discovered that he had reconnected with a childhood friend and had upended his entire relationship over her.

A partner leaving after multiple years together over seemingly nothing should raise suspicions

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: mike.shots / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

So one woman learned her ex had suddenly reconnected with his childhood friend

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: Blackcreek Corporate / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: Ambreen / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: PracticalCategory642

She gave some more details in the comments

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

[reactions, advice]

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Some shared similar stories

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Then she came through with an update

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: A. C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason
“I Was Enraged”: Man Ends 8-Year Relationship Over Wanting Kids, But His Ex Discovers The Real Reason

Image credits: PracticalCategory642

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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