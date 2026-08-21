Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

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Being siblings can be weird. Sometimes you’re the closest people on the planet and know each other better than anyone else. Other times, you can argue like sworn enemies and wonder how you’re even related.

One woman was excited to graduate and get ready to start law school. But her celebration quickly turned sour when her brother said she was only doing so well because she got lucky. He said she’d simply been born smart and joked that she hadn’t left him any brain cells. 

That didn’t sit well with her, so she made sure he knew just how much hard work had actually gone into getting where she was.

One woman was proud to be graduating with honors and getting ready to start law school

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

But her brother said she’d only made it that far because she was lucky, and joked that she’d taken all the brain cells for herself

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

eugeneshemyakin9 (not the actual photo)

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

FewSense1069

The woman shared a few more details in the comments, giving readers a better idea of what was going on between them

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

Many felt her response to her brother was completely fair

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

While some thought neither sibling was really at fault

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

Others believed their parents were the ones who had created the tension in the first place

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

A few, however, felt the woman had been a little too harsh

Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life
Woman Gives Brother A Harsh Reality Check After His Insane Take On Her Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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