“Looking Crazy”: Man Gets Hair Transplant, Ends Up With Swollen “Megamind” Head

A man who went in search of extra hair on his head wound up with something else entirely.
Kanah Flex, the dancer and artist discovered by FKA Twigs and Aaron Sillis in 2014, shared the tale of his hair transplant and how it left him looking like a cartoon character.
Showing the camera his visibly bulging head, Flex compared himself to characters like Megamind, Squidward from Spongebob, and Roger from American Dad.
Kanah Flex set out to get a hair transplant but ended up looking like a live-action cartoon character
Image credits: kanahflex
“Oh my God… Damn, look at my head,” he exclaimed in a video that racked up 8.1 million views.
As he poked fun at himself, his viewers joined in and teased him as it looked like he was literally trying to “hold that thought.”
“What are you keeping in your mind?” one jokingly asked, while another said, “Bro have too many ideas.”
“Let the thought go bro,” one offered.
Another said, “Bro is overthinking.”
Image credits: kanahflextv
In a series of videos he posted about his melon-sized noggin, Flex explained to his viewers that he got his hair transplant at a clinic in London. He claimed the clinic saw its fair share of celebrity footfalls.
“For anyone that’s gonna ask, no – I did not go to Turkey to get my hair done,” he said. “I got my hair done in Wembley, to be exact. Kenton, Harrow.”
He told his viewers in a follow-up video that he wanted more hair on the crown of his head.
Flex compared himself to fictional characters like Megamind and Squidward from Spongebob
Image credits: Amazon
“We design what I need, we talk about everything I need,” said the TikToker, who then explained that hair follicles were taken from the back of his scalp, referred to as the “donor area,” and implanted on the top of his head.
“My hairline was actually alright to be honest, it was literally just mainly my crown and my donor area,” he added. “If I brought my hairline forward it would have meant that they’d have to take more grafts – a graft is two hairs.”
“I got 4,000 grafts done, so that means 8,000 hairs have been implanted into my head,” he candidly shared.
Image credits: Leigh Zeigler
As part of the process, the dancer had to get a buzz cut, which he found exciting because it gave him the chance to see himself bald for the first time.
After several rounds of anesthesia at various points on his head, he said he could feel his head swelling.
“I could just feel my head swelling, like a balloon. After a while I stopped feeling it,” he said.
Image credits: kanahflextv
What followed was four hours of the hair transplant procedure and some more swelling, which could have spread to his face and eyes if he hadn’t worn a headband.
Even though Flex admitted he was “looking crazy,” he told his viewers that in a few months, he would achieve the look he wanted.
“Trust the process. I know I’m looking crazy but trust the process… But right now I’m looking like an alien,” he said in one video.
Image credits: João Pires
Image credits: Adam Joseph Larocco Woods
In another follow-up video, Flex was captured nearly having a meltdown over the swelling seeping down toward his eye.
“The swelling is going down to my eye. What’s going on? Guys, I need help.
I just looked like I did 10 rounds with Mike Tyson. I need a tighter headband. What’s going on?”
Several people assured him that it was normal, with one saying: “I’ve had the same issue. Nothing to worry about. The swelling will travel further down. It’ll go in a few days.”
“Normal bro it’s like any type of surgery/ cuts they all swell first. Then that swelling don’t just disappear it has to work its way out, massage would be good but dno if ur allowed to,” another said.
“Call your doctor bro,” another simply said.
Days after his first post-hair transplant video, Flex was able to share some good news with his audience about the “Megamind swelling going down.”
“Can’t lie… my swelling is going down.
The TikToker was eventually able to share some good news about the swelling reducing over time
Image credits: kanahflextv
“I’m telling everyone, you just got to trust the process,” he said as he flaunted his head.
Give me five months, my hair is going to be brand new. Trust the process. Keep watching my TikToks, because I’m going to be documenting my journey,” he added.
Dr. Nitzan Kenig, a Spain-based plastic surgeon, said swelling is a “common occurrence“ after procedures like hair implants.
“Swelling is a common occurrence after surgical procedures, including hair implants. In some cases, the swelling may become more localized due to the use of compression garments, which can restrict the distribution of fluid,” he told Bored Panda via email.
The plastic surgeon also said it is normal for excess fluid to move downward, as seen in Flex’s case where the swelling appeared to make its way to his eye. Dr. Kenig also stressed on the importance of following instructions provided by healthcare professionals following such procedures.
Flex promised his viewers that he would answer their questions and continue sharing updates of his journey with fans
“It is normal for excess fluid to follow anatomical pathways and move downward to the lower parts of the body under the influence of gravity,” he said
“Each medical procedure requires tailored postoperative care, so it is crucial to follow your healthcare provider’s instructions carefully and to contact them if you have any concerns,” the doctor added.
Dr. Kenig previously spoke to Bored Panda about how cosmetic procedures, when done well, can leave no visible signs or indicators on the patient after the healing process.
“Skilled procedures often yield subtle, natural-looking results. That means that sometimes people undergo procedures that can go unnoticed,” he said.
“It’s important to keep in mind that factors like genetics, skincare, weight fluctuations, or non-surgical treatments such as fillers, which are not considered plastic surgery, can sometimes produce similar effects, so any conclusions should be drawn with caution,” he continued.
Viewers joked about his massive noggin, saying he had too many ideas
Follow Us