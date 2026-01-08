Man Feels Like His GF’s ATM After She Quits Her Job And Demands Marriage For Security

Juggling parenthood, work, and relationship issues is a mammoth task. So, it’s no surprise that many couples crumble under bad conditions. According to a recent study, 47% of women and more than 30% of men in Germany feel too exhausted to take care of the household after work, leading to conflicts.
This family seemed to be on the brink of separation: the boyfriend felt unappreciated, the woman thought her partner didn’t support her, and the kids were robbed of a loving and calm household. According to the man, his GF was just asking too much: for him to be the sole breadwinner, to help with the kids, and to get married so she could feel financially secure.
A man felt he was in an unbalanced relationship, but his girlfriend kept asking for more
Image credits: curiskarlo7 (not the actual image)
Hew was the one working full-time, taking care of the kids, getting no love in the bedroom, and being pressured to marry her
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)
Image credits: Fraxial
“Makes me wonder why I am still there,” he wrote in a reply to commenters
The advice ranged from thoughtful plans about what to do next to “Just leave dude, you guys are done”
Follow Us