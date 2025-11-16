Man Wonders If He’s A Bad Guy For Telling His Wife That Wants To Be Appreciated To Stop Expecting It, As It’s Her Job To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom

Being a mother is a tremendously tough job. You carry the child for what seems like forever, going through all sorts of complications, while also knowing that you’ll eventually have to push out a watermelon-sized baby for god knows how many hours. Many don’t realize how challenging the process is because society views it as a completely ordinary thing that doesn’t require women to even lift a finger.
Most folks believe that being a stay-at-home mother is such an effortless activity that they don’t even compare it to a standard 9 to 5 job. Of course, why should they – you’re only doing everything to keep a human alive, cooking, cleaning the house and trying to keep up with a bunch of different chores.
A husband of a stay-at-home mother wondered if he was a number one jerk for not being so enthusiastic about appreciating his burned-out wife who takes care of their 2-year-old twins. The post received over 7k upvotes and 2K comments discussing his rather interesting perception of parenting.
More info: Reddit
Being a parent is a job and a half, especially when you’re looking after your 2-year-old twins
Image credits: Chris Ford (not the actual photo)
Some folks don’t realize that even if they’re not so affectionate themselves, other people might need those basic human emotions in order to feel like their best selves. It won’t hurt to occasionally remind your significant other that they’re loved and appreciated – especially when they’re a stay-at-home parent.
This man told his wife that she should stop expecting signs of appreciation, as it was her choice to become a stay-at-home mother
Image credits: Particular-Willow-17
This husband began his story by explaining that his beloved wife is a full-time mother that takes care of their 2-year-old twins. He then revealed that when they got married, it was decided that once they had children, his wife would become a stay-at-home mother, since they don’t have any relatives nearby.
Image credits: Particular-Willow-17
Moreover, his wife supported the idea as she wanted to be with her kids, enjoy the true beauty of motherhood and be there with the twins when they start to achieve their milestones.
The OP then reveals their financial status and says that he earns enough for his family to be comfortable. He makes sure that his wife has everything she needs and lets her spend the money freely, without setting any kinds of limits.
Image credits: Particular-Willow-17
The husband proceeds to share that his job is also fairly comfortable, as he works from home on a 7 to 5 schedule. He doesn’t have to leave the house, so as soon as he finishes, he goes to spend some time with the children, while his partner continues with the chores.
The author also mentions how his wife does an extremely great job at keeping the house together, and that he was absolutely convinced that she is fully satisfied with the arrangements, until she began to voice her concerns.
Image credits: Particular-Willow-17
The mother of the twins revealed that lately she’s been feeling like she’s being taken for granted, as the OP never shows any signs of appreciation. The woman told her husband that all she wants is for her partner to do something once in a while that will let her know that she is, in fact, loved. She even gave him an example and said that a simple chocolate bar will do.
Things led to an argument and the woman said that she works from 5 a.m to 9 p.m, 7 days a week and frankly feels like a servant due to her husband’s lack of emotional support. The man revealed that he understands that it’s a tough job, however, he never asks her to thank him for making money.
Image credits: Particular-Willow-17
Sadly, the OP doesn’t realize that his and his wife’s “schedules” are on opposite ends of the toughness scale, so he really just tells her to suck it up and continue doing her job.
Of course, working from your own home, having your wife dealing with every possible chore for 7 days straight while also taking care of 2 toddlers is an easy job compared to your busy timetable.
Image credits: Particular-Willow-17
The fellow online users had the pleasure of humbling the clueless author and explaining the very obvious. Parenthood will never be easy, especially if someone has to take a role of being a stay-at-home partner. This job is tougher than anything else, it burns you out emotionally and physically, which is why it’s crucial to have a very understanding partner right by your side.
Fellow Redditors unanimously agreed that the OP is in fact an a-hole
Follow Us