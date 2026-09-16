“Now Let’s Compare Her To Actual 10/10’s”: Man’s Comments About Sydney Sweeney Spark Uproar

Sydney Sweeney’s latest sports ad has already caused a huge online debate, with athletes, models, and social media users weighing in. Now, one X user has added his own take by comparing Sweeney’s looks with several Victoria’s Secret models.
The man shared a photo of Sweeney alongside models including Adrina Lima and Candice Swanepoel, and gave his opinion on her appearance.
His post quickly divided users, sparking another debate as some agreed with him while others slammed him for judging women by their looks.
“Sweeney is a 5 at best,” one person wrote.
An X user compared Sydney Sweeney with Victoria’s Secret models
Michael Tran/FilmMagic, Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
In the post shared on September 15, the man wrote, “She [Sydney Sweeney] is genuinely average-looking when it comes to her facial proportions & physiognomy. The majority of men are re*arded monkeys, so they see giant ti*s & rave about her like she’s the newest thing since sliced bread. Now let’s compare her to actual 10/10’s. Light years.”
The comparison immediately became another argument about beauty standards.
Social media netizens pushed back, arguing that Sweeney doesn’t need to look like a model to be considered attractive.
FilmMagic, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
“Can we stop pretending she’s ugly already? No, she’s not Adriana Lima. God only made one of those. But in no world is Sydney ugly, and if she walked by you on the street, she’d turn your head 100%,” wrote one user.
Another user said that Sweeney’s more natural appearance was part of her appeal, writing the models in comparison had “makeup, hair dye, fake eyelashes, fake b*obs, and fake tans,” while praising Sweeney for wearing less makeup and showing confidence.
However, some users defended the X user’s right to have a preference
One commenter said there was nothing wrong with men being attracted to certain body types.
“Her face is absolutely mid, but why is it so wrong for men to love the female body? Don’t women love ripped abs and big muscles? This is basic human instinct,” said one user.
Another user agreed that Sweeney wasn’t a perfect 10 but still considered her highly attractive.
Others, however, accused the original poster of reducing women to their appearance.
“I don’t know… you are sounding kind of misogynistic to me. I thought we’re not supposed to treat women like their only value came from their looks?” said one netizen.
The commenter then turned the criticism back on the man by mocking his own appearance, writing, “The problem is you have the forehead of Megamind and the jaw of someone who chews crayons, as well as a vile personality.”
Another user said the comparison made the man look foolish because, in their view, he was criticizing a naturally attractive woman while praising women who had undergone cosmetic procedures.
One more social media user wrote, “Dude who looks like a Halloween mask on clearance criticizes hot girl was not on my timeline Bingo.”
The beauty debate comes as Sweeney continues to face severe backlash over her raunchy sports ad
Novig, the sports prediction platform, released the advertisement on September 9.
Sweeney appeared with basketballs, footballs, tennis equipment, goalie gloves, and shoulder pads covering parts of her body, as reported by Bored Panda.
Sweeney is more than the face of the campaign. She is a strategic partner and equity holder in Novig, making her involvement part of the business itself.
In the commercial, she explained, “Novig is… just sports. So they wanted a show? Just sports. No betting on wars or d**ths and no politics. Just you, your takes, and sports.”
The ad drew criticism from several female athletes who argued that it used s*x appeal to market a sports-related product.
Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus called the campaign “a kick in the face” to female athletes.
Boxer Skye Nicolson said there was a difference between looking s*xy because of sport and using s*x to sell sports.
Gymnast Gracie Kramer also responded by sharing footage of herself training and competing. Her caption read, “Idk what Sydney Sweeney was doing, but this is what a woman in sport looks like.”
Kramer said the issue went beyond Sweeney herself.
“When sexualization is used as a way to get men interested in women’s sports, it reinforces the exact narrative that we’ve been trying to dismantle.”
Titmus also shared her frustration, writing, “How do we live in a world where monetizing a woman’s body and s*xualizing women’s sport is still a thing?”
Furthermore, Surfer Felicity Palmateer called the commercial “very damaging for young females getting into sports, for females in sport, for females in general.”
Despite athletes slamming the Euphoria actress, others defended her.
“Her face is absolutely mid, but why is it so wrong for men to love the female body? Don’t women love ripped abs and big muscles? This is basic human instinct,” wrote one netizen.
After receiving severe backlash, Sweeney shared a poignant response
Sweeney never directly addressed the criticism. Still, she shared a series of images of famous athletes who had posed completely or partially bare for ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue.
The posts included Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Caroline Wozniacki, Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
She had also previously described the Novig campaign as “a very simple and playful idea.”
Sweeney said her involvement went beyond being the face of the company and that she had grown up playing sports, including soccer, softball, skiing, and mixed martial arts.
Novig CEO and founder Jacob Fortinsky also defended the campaign and said Sweeney chose to pose bare.
He argued that the controversy had helped put Novig into a wider conversation.
According to Front Office Sports, he recalled Sweeney saying she disliked other platforms offering markets on things such as what color underwear she should wear.
Fortinsky said, “Sydney is great at captivating audiences and being the center of attention. In some sense, it forces us into the national discourse.”
Sweeney later explained that the campaign was designed to cut through the noise, focus attention on sports, and add “confidence, humor, and a playful edge.”
“Beauty isn’t surface only. More factors are at play,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us