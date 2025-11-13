My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

by

At the beginning of February 2019, me (Patryk Bieganski) and my friend (Karol Nienartowicz) arrived in Jordan. We wanted to make an unusual photo trip with our cameras. We decided to spend 5 days and 3 nights on Wadi Rum desert with our own tent, water, and food in our backpacks.

During our trip we made about 60 kilometers trekking with 30 kg equipment in each backpack (that is almost half of my body weight!), visiting the most beautiful spots on Wadi Rum.

Observing how the colors of the desert change from pale beige to bloody red was an amazing experience.

Here are some pictures of this journey.

More info: Instagram

#1

When the sun came down the landscape of the desert looked literally out of this world.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#2

Ripple marks made by strong night wind on the surface of the dune, highlighted by morning light.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#3

Our tent hidden between rocks. The rocks saved us from strong wind during the night.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#4

Rocks and mountain of the desert several dozen minutes after sunset. Can you spot melted faces on the walls of the rock on the left?

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#5

During the gale at night, sand and dust were floating in the air and made the morning rays look like lasers.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#6

Pink-orange sands in the noon light.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#7

At dusk, everything turned coral red.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#8

The ridge of a high Red Dune – one of our bivouac spots – after sunset.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#9

Karol walking on the ridge of the sand dune. We had to leave our heavy backpacks at the foot of the dune. Without the burden on our shoulders, it was like walking on a cloud.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#10

Famous mushroom-shaped rock in the forgotten part of the Wadi Rum nature reserve.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#11

Probably the most famous rock bridge on Wadi Rum – Um Frouth.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#12

Martian-red rocks and sand dunes a couple minutes before the sunrise.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#13

Orange desert in the afternoon light.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#14

Hey, there’s some life on the desert!

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#15

Peculiarly shaped rocks of Wadi Rum.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#16

The ornaments made by wind and water on the sandstone rocks converted them into temples of the nature.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#17

Our tent on the rock with an extremely stunning view at sunset. At night we were totally out of civilization. Being a part of the wilderness we could only spot two little flashing lights far away from us which looked like stars fallen to the ground.

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

#18

The Little Bridge and people reaching the top of the rock. Doesn’t it look like some other planet?

My Friend And I Spent 5 Days On Wadi Rum Desert Wild Camping And Capturing How The Earth Turns Into Mars In Marvelous Locations

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples, Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2025
Honor Student Gets Suspended, Banned From Graduation And Almost Arrested For Wearing This Shirt
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
1970s Series “Kung Fu” is Getting a Female Lead Sequel By Greg Berlanti
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2017
Code Black Season 1 Episode 4
Code Black Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “Sometimes It’s a Zebra”
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2015
Happiest Glass Chameleon Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Now I Understand Why People Hate Her”: Sydney Sweeney’s New Comments On Jeans Scandal Spark Fury
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.