Boyfriend Gets A Large Dog While Girlfriend Recovers From Surgery, Then Loses Her For Good

Being there for your partner when they’re going through a difficult time is one of the most basic parts of a relationship. Through sickness and health, right? But when someone’s needs take a backseat to their partner’s wishes, even a seemingly small disagreement can reveal much deeper problems.
A 25-year-old woman turned to Reddit to share how her boyfriend’s decision to adopt a large dog just three days after her gallbladder surgery became a major source of conflict in their relationship. At the time, she struggled to understand why he couldn’t wait until she had recovered. Months later, she returned with an update that revealed what happened after she finally decided to leave.
Personal desires shouldn’t overshadow a partner’s needs
George Pagan III / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
A woman faced a surgery that would soon put her relationship to the test
yaroslav-astakhov- / Magnific (not the actual photo)
While the woman struggled to sit up after surgery, her boyfriend met a dog at a shelter and pushed to adopt him
maliknabeelnicemalik / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The couple argued over the adoption, and she eventually agreed to get the dog despite her painful recovery
user4455122 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Months later, the couple still clashed over the adoption, leaving her questioning their future
Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The community offered support and encouraged the woman to put herself first
Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The woman revealed she had left her boyfriend and described the intimidating behavior she recognized after their breakup
drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)
After leaving her intimidating ex, the woman began rebuilding her life
syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The woman thanked netizens for helping her recognize the unhealthy relationship and find the courage to leave
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
People online celebrated the woman’s fresh start
Follow Us