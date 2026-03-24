“Wildest Story I’ve Ever Heard”: Man With No Arms Or Legs Accused Of Slaying Passenger, Driving Off With Body

A bizarre and highly unusual case has stunned the internet after a professional cornhole player with no arms or legs was accused in connection with a homicide involving a man and of allegedly fleeing with the body.
The case has quickly gone viral, not only because of the shocking allegations but also due to the unique physical condition of 27-year-old Dayton James Webber, which has left many questioning how the situation unfolded.
One person who claimed to have known Dayton reacted to the news online, writing, “There are so many people in our community struggling to process this, and it’s truly a devastating situation all around… There’s no excuse for what happened.”
Quadruple amputee Dayton James Webber has been accused of alleged involvement in the homicide case of 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells
Image credits: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Dayton James Webber is a well-known professional in the American Cornhole League (ACL) and has been featured on ESPN for his ability to compete at a high level despite having no arms or legs.
He became a quadruple amputee as an infant after contracting a life-threatening blood infection when he was just 10 months old.
His arms were amputated below the elbow, and his legs were amputated just above the knees.
Image credits: Charles County Sheriff’s Office
Despite doctors giving him only a 3% chance of survival, Dayton defied the odds and went on to make a name for himself in the American sports world.
Yesterday, in a public statement released by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, authorities shared details of the case, which has sparked widespread debate and disbelief online given the physical condition of the suspect.
Image credits: Facebook
According to the police report, Webber was reportedly driving a Tesla SUV with three other passengers around 10:25 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 22, in La Plata, Maryland.
During an argument, he allegedly attacked the front-seat passenger, 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, multiple times with a firearm.
Police officials alleged in a public statement that the suspect and the victim were “known to each other”
Image credits: AMERICAN CORNHOLE LEAGUE
After the sh**ting, Webber allegedly pulled over and asked the two passengers in the back seat to help him remove Wells’ body from the vehicle, according to a “preliminary investigation.”
Both witnesses refused, exited the car, and immediately flagged down police to report the incident.
The official statement added, “All occupants of the car are known to each other,” implying that the victim might have been a friend or an acquaintance of Dayton.
After the two witnesses got out of the car, Webber reportedly drove away with the victim’s body, and about two hours later, it was discovered in a residential yard in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, approximately 10-14 miles from the scene.
Police said a resident of the house “called 911” to report the body, leading to its discovery.
Image credits: daytonwebber
They further stated, “Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Webber’s arrest, and located Webber’s car in Charlottesville, Virginia.”
The cornhole athlete was later found at a hospital, where he was seeking treatment for an unrelated medical issue.
The details of the case left netizens with more questions than answers, as many questioned how Webber could have driven and operated a firearm
Image credits: Youtube/daytonjwebber
He was arrested upon his release and is currently “awaiting extradition to Charles County where he will be charged with first-degree m*rder, second-degree m*rder, and other related charges.”
The additional charges Webber may face reportedly include two counts of a**ault in the first degree and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
As details of the case emerged, many social media users expressed their bewilderment and questioned how the incident was carried out.
One confused user wrote, “Can somebody answer this question for me: if this dude has no hands, arms, or legs, how tf was he driving and how the hell did he shoot somebody….. you got to have fingers to pull the trigger you know? This has got me stumped.”
Another netizen added, “Still scratching my head as to how he made it from LaPlata to Charlottesville as a fugitive,” while a third commented, “Hands down the wildest story I’ve ever heard… How could he drive away without arms and legs?”
Image credits: Youtube/daytonjwebber
Others expressed, “How did he accomplish that with no limbs? Explain that, did he use his mouth to sh**t the man with the g*n?I’m confused.”
“I’m amazed that the backseat passengers were not sh*t when they refused to help and left unharmed!” read another comment.
The 27-year-old cornhole player lost his arms and legs as an infant due to a severe blood infection and was given a 3% chance of survival
“Those passengers dodged a bullet…..literally! They knew they weren’t going to be charged as accessories….and said ‘nope…we ain’t that kinda friend.’”
While many have questioned how Dayton could operate a vehicle and a firearm, he has publicly documented his ability to perform complex tasks through self-teaching and adaptation.
Image credits: The Washington Post
Webber reportedly taught himself to handle firearms by utilizing his residual limbs and making certain modifications to the weapon.
In videos shared on his YouTube channel and TikTok, titled “No hands no feet sh**ting,” Webber was seen using his arms to pinch, load, and fire various firearms.
Moreover, in a guest essay he penned for the Today show in 2023, Dayton stated that he taught himself to drive through a lifelong process of adaptation and early exposure to various vehicles.
Image credits: ESPN
He wrote at the time, “I learned how to do things, such as writing, on my own. I even taught myself how to drive by racing go-karts.”
These experiences helped him develop the coordination and spatial awareness needed to eventually operate standard motor vehicles, including the Tesla referenced in the case.
“Shame after all he has overcome to end up in this situation crazy… prayers for the family that he wrecked, it’s a sad sad thing,” wrote one netizen
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