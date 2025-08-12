Singer Abruptly Stops Concert After Spotting ‘Irresponsible’ Mom—His Next Words Divided The Internet

Colombian singer Maluma surprised fans at his Mexico City concert over the weekend when he abruptly stopped mid-performance to publicly reprimand a mother in the audience who brought her infant without any ear protection.
The 31-year-old reggaeton star, currently on his +Pretty +Dirty World Tour, halted the show after noticing a baby in the 26,000-strong crowd, wasting no time voicing his concerns.
“Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this high?” he asked, visibly frustrated.
“That baby doesn’t even know what it’s doing here.”
Maluma stopped mid-performance to reprimand a mother for bringing her baby to a concert without ear protection
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
The now-viral video captures the moment Maluma spotted the baby in the crowd, asked their age, and immediately addressed the child’s mother, urging her to at least protect the infant’s ears.
“For real. It’s heavy. It’s your responsibility,” he said firmly, pausing the show to make his point.
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
The singer, who welcomed his first daughter, Paris, with girlfriend Susana Gómez in March, made it clear the moment hit close to home.
“You’re waving them around like they’re a toy,” he continued.
“That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real. I’m telling you this with all love and respect. Now that I’m a father, I would never bring my child to a concert.”
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
In a recent interview, Maluma opened up about fatherhood and how becoming a parent has changed his mindset.
“I love it. Now, I wake up every day with the desire to conquer the world. I know I have to perform,” he said. “For Paris, nothing is impossible. You have to lead by example.”
The audience responded with loud cheers, applauding the impromptu parenting lecture. But while many supported his stance, reaction online was far more divided.
While many congratulated the artist, others argued he overstepped his boundaries
“Every mother knows what she has to do with her child. If anything, it’s the venue’s fault for allowing her to enter with the baby,” one user wrote.
“What’s the point in putting her through that in front of so many people?” another asked.
“Even if you’re right about what you’re saying, I don’t think it’s right to shame a parent in front of thousands of people.”
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
On the other side of the debate, many supported the singer’s decision to address the issue head-on, arguing that the child’s wellbeing took precedence over the mother’s feelings.
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
“Who would even think of taking a baby? If you have a baby and no one to leave it with, then you don’t go. I totally agree with him,” one fan commented.
“Maluma is right, it’s not a place for a baby. The volume alone is dangerous,” another added.
Image credits: UnknownCo123
Beyond the back-and-forth over whether Maluma’s message was delivered appropriately, a third camp pointed fingers at the venue itself, questioning why a baby was allowed inside in the first place.
“The organizers and security are the ones really responsible,” one person argued. “They shouldn’t have let a baby in to begin with.”
According to experts, the sound levels at a concert are high enough to cause permanent damage to a toddler’s hearing
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
Beyond the internet debate, Maluma’s concerns align with warnings from medical experts about the dangers of noise exposure to infants and young children.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), babies and children are especially vulnerable to excessive noise. Their smaller ear canals intensify high-frequency sounds, and the cumulative damage of loud environments can lead to irreversible hearing loss over time.
“Excessive noise exposure is a serious public health hazard that goes largely unrecognized,” said Dr. Sophie Balk, lead author of the AAP’s 2023 policy statement on the matter.
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
The organization stressed that environments such as concerts, sporting events, or fireworks displays are not safe for children, and advised parents to always bring ear protection.
Image credits: Instagram / maluma
“Children should be sure to use protective earmuffs, including on young infants,” added Dr. Brian Reilly, the statement’s co-author.
According to studies, noise levels above 70 decibels over prolonged periods can damage hearing. Concerts, which often reach or exceed 120 decibels, can cause immediate harm in children.
“They let her in.” The event organizers were criticized for allowing the woman to enter in the first place
