These 50 Pics Prove That We’re In The Middle Of A Selfishness And Entitlement Epidemic (March Edition)

It’s not wrong to want something more from life. This desire often drives people to grow, have a successful career, and build an overall better life for themselves. However, when a person expects special treatment just for existing, they are already stepping into the entitlement zone where they put their own needs before anyone else’s, doing a huge disservice to those around them.
#1 Some People Believe They Are Entitled To More Than They Are
Image source: Over_Persimmon8160
#2 If Only There Were A Sign, Or A Law, Or A Guideline
The dogs-in-grocery-stores problem is getting out of hand. Every time I go (not exaggerating) someone has a dog in their arms, in their cart, in a leash, etc.
Image source: iforgotwhat8is4
#3 Great Pun
Image source: egguchom
#4 Bingo Partner And I Always Share Winnings But She Changed Her Mind After Winning The Jackpot, Then Posted A Money Raining Video On Fb
Image source: Brilliant-Towel4044
#5 Please Stop Doing This If You Vape
It has become the norm for me to find these all over the ground. If your vape runs out of battery for god sakes just toss it in the trash and don’t just toss it on the ground.
Image source: Goodn00dl3
#6 Entitled Customer Gets Instant Karma At The Coffee Shop
Image source: kybear106
#7 Gross Sense Of Entitlement Parking Your Car In A Fire Lane For 1+ Hour
Image source: romulan267
#8 Of All The People To Block My Driveway (And The Entire Lane) And Leave Their Car Unattended
Image source: Tiberius_Jim
#9 Imaginary 1 Star
Image source: egguchom
#10 It’s A Memorial Dude
Image source: egguchom
#11 Person In The Red Sweatshirt Was Nice Enough To Bring Her Big A*s JBL Speaker To The Gym So Everyone Can Hear Her Music At 110% Volume, Instead Of Just Bringing Headphones Like A Normal Person
Image source: superrobotpenguin
#12 Someone Walked To The Trash Enclosure Just To Not Put Their Bags In The Bin
Image source: mitchINimpossible
#13 Harassing Employees To Stay Longer At Work Because Of A Sore Throat
Image source: ChoreomaniacCat
#14 Don’t Be These Tourists
All these dickheads are well past the safety lines. They are there for a reason, beyond that, it is disrespectful to come to a place of beauty like Hawaii and be that self entitled. Hawaiians are inviting you and allowing you in to their beautiful territory, Be Pono, not ōpala.
Image source: BobbyBiggs1985
#15 I Won A Jackpot On A Cruise. Now My Brother Wants Me To Give Him “His Fair Share”
Image source: Internal_Ad_7316
#16 Have Been Working So Hard To Keep Our Review Score H**h As It Affects Our Standing In Our Company, Gets Left This
Image source: Ill_Preference_3813
#17 –
Image source: CleverUsername488
#18 Customer Took The Filling Out Of Every Purse She Looked At, And Brought It All To The Front
I don’t know why people are like this, if you are looking at a purse and they have stuffing in it please put it back. She had it in her cart and I put it all in a bag, I’m going to double check with my manager if she wants to hunt down some purses that need filling. We leave them in because it gets things on the shelf quicker and they look better filled. To kick me while I’m down, she didn’t even buy a single purse all she bought was a pair of pants.
Please don’t do this, do not be this person.
Image source: MrCabrera0695
#19 These Are All Cigarette Butts
Image source: towerofspirals
#20 Free For Me
Image source: egguchom
#21 That Car Is A Good Enough Reason To Take Up 2 Spots? Seriously?
Image source: Lando_Lee
#22 Woman Arrived Late To Concert, Stood In Front Of Me, Blocked My View, Wouldn’t Move
Image source: amesydragon
#23 What Do We Thing About This Ego?
Image source: amandaaplss
#24 This Is Just Evil
Image source: eternviking
#25 In A Packed Tube, A Woman Prioritised Her Dog To Get A Seat Instead Of People Who Were Standing
The tube can be frustrating as it is, where people really push past you to get a seat without any consideration.
But this shocked me, there were 5-6 people standing on the right, and this Ms prioritised her dog getting a seat (also it was early in the morning, everyone going to work). Is this not getting out of hand? Shocking how much people lack empathy in this city sometimes.
Image source: Interesting_Load_836
#26 This Ah Listening To Videos On His Phone At Full Volume On The Morning Commute, Dispute Being Asked Twice To Stop
Image source: Cherisse23
#27 Load Your Damn Groceries Like The Rest Of Us
This has been an increasing problem at my local Costco. Hit a peak version of it so I wanted to get some second opinions/am I the a*****e.
At this Costco some shoppers wait at the door while someone else fetches the vehicle so they can load, as shown, in front of the door.
This picture is poor, but there are three in a row all in the process of loading, all loading baskets of regular household purchases – by this I mean no large bulky items, no furniture, nothing they are getting assistance with from staff.
This choice is inexplicable to me, causes mayhem with traffic both vehicular and pedestrian, and feels like “I am the main character” energy. It was obnoxious to get in the doors this day, complete cart traffic jam.
I don’t get it. Am I missing something? Considering a complaint in to the local store and I wanted to calibrate against the community as I might be “more Karen than correct” this time?
Image source: iterationnull
#28 Seriously?!
Image source: SpiteAfraid1160
#29 A***ole Makes A Mess In Store For Attention
Image source: SerFattyMcgee
#30 Kids At Walmart Opened Up Pokemon Cards And Took The Good Ones
Image source: Monke-incog-1276
#31 Apparently Parking At Your Assigned Spot With The Tesla Charger Coming Out Of Your Garage Was Too Hard
The owners spot is right next to mine but decided today to block me off and have me be late for work. Normally I’d contact the management office first, but they don’t open for a few hours so, here I am going on 1 hour of waiting for a tow.
Image source: throwawaynormie666
#32 I Let My Mom Live With Me And Everytime I Turn Down The Heat She Removes The Thermostat
Image source: Tree_Apocalypse
#33 Someone Stomped On Our Snow Duck 10 Minutes After We Left
Image source: ArtzInfinityy
#34 Bring Gifts
Image source: girls_run_the_world
#35 Update: Neighbors Won’t Stop Driving Through My Yard
Image source: mosterhout
#36 Please Donate Your Two Teslas 😂
Image source: That-Lawfulness-9782
#37 Main Character Crosses Railroad Tracks Early
Image source: Legitimate-Lie-9208
#38 My Mom Ate My Clearly Labeled Food And Then Lied About It
I would like to start by saying I cook all the time. I also buy and share food all the time. She very rarely does either of those things, but whatever I can feed myself. She lets me stay rent free while I’m in college so I figure it works and I can pitch in that way. Anyways, this time I didn’t want to share so I very clearly labeled my food. I come home to eat the food I was looking forward to all day to find this is all she left me. She then tried to blame my grandpa. He has had three strokes and is 86 and does not eat that much. So I tell her I know good and well he did not eat it. I show her it was very clearly labeled “No”. She then lies again and says she didn’t see the label. There is no way she didn’t see the label. Ugh.
Image source: DisasterSensitive171
#39 The Local Park Is Collecting Maple Sap. Someone Put Their Doggy Bag In It
Image source: DadJokesRanger
#40 This Is The Only Fridge At Work
There are shelves for lunch boxes but they fill the fridge with lunch boxes.
Image source: DogOfTheArmy
#41 Taking 14 Weights For Yourself And Then Spending 15 Minutes Stretching
Image source: Ok_Recover_1394
#42 Give Me A (Basically) Brand New Car- For Free Of Course!!!
Image source: AdComfortable5370
#43 Never Met An E-Scooter Owner I’ve Liked
Image source: zor-zor
#44 Owners Of Expensive Suv Asking For Free Drinks
Image source: thrftstorenailpolish
#45 My Neighbor Swapped Their Broken Trashcan With Ours
Image source: billnyethewiseguy
#46 First Class…
Image source: King_Joffrey_II
#47 How Someone Parked Next To Me While I Was In An Appointment
Image source: Tiny-Yellow-5215
#48 Some D*****s Discarded Their Fish In Our Community Swimming Pool
Image source: cutestpoison
#49 Girl, Not On The Waffle House Counter Top
Image source: PdiddyCAMEnME
#50 AI Doctor Giving Medical Advice And People Actually Falling For It
Image source: agurlll
