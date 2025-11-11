How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

by

The peacock is the Kanye West of birds. After all, the beautiful birds do have over 200 colorful elongated feathers that attract not just their potential partners, but many people’s attention and cameras, too.

But there are so much more to these colorful birds than their beautiful trains. Did you know that the name ‘peacock’ is only used for the male birds? Females are named peahens and their little ones – peachicks. Also, peacock feathers get their iridescent colors because the plumage is covered with tiny crystal-like structures, that reflect different wavelengths of light, thus creating the astonishing colorations. And to answer the pressing question, can peacocks fly – indeed, they can! The reason why you won’t see a flying peacock that often is because peacocks do that in case of danger, rather than pleasure. When predators appear, birds start running and flutter into the air. Surprisingly, the long feathers don’t affect their take-offs. The distance might be limited, but they can speed up to 16 km/h (10 mph)! And a peacock flying is undoubtedly a beautiful sight.

You can see the most stylish party in the pictures below!

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: Captain Supachat

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: reddit

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: twosummers

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: Daniel Stoychev

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: imgur

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: Sachin Kumar

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: Mahesh Sharma

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: Zhayynn James

How Peacocks Look In Mid-Flight (9 Pics)

Image credits: Chandrashekar Badami

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why It’s Time To End Laugh Tracks In Sitcoms
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
I Illustrate The Voices Of Anonymous Individuals Suffering From Depression And Anxiety
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“He Doesn’t Look Sorry”: Grinning Texas Teen Gets 65 Years After Crash That Wiped Out A Family Of Six
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Homeless Grumpy Cat Found During House Inspection Gets Adopted, Hates Every Moment Of It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Drew An Alphabet With Matching Smiling Animal And Plant Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about TLC’s “The Healer”
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.