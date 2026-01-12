Malik Jackson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Malik Jackson
January 11, 1990
Los Angeles, California, US
36 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Malik Jackson?
Malik Barron Jackson is an American former professional football player known for his formidable presence as a defensive tackle. His powerful play consistently disrupted opposing offenses.
Jackson’s breakout moment arrived in Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, where he scored the game’s first touchdown. This pivotal play helped secure a championship victory.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Malik Jackson developed a passion for football early on, supported by his mother, Robin Jackson. He attended Birmingham High School, where he excelled on the gridiron.
He later played college football for the University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Tennessee, earning Second-team All-SEC honors. These collegiate experiences sharpened his skills and prepared him for the professional ranks.
Notable Relationships
Malik Jackson has largely kept details of his romantic life out of the public eye. In 2016, he mentioned having a daughter and her mother in an article.
He is a father to one daughter, born in December 2015, and has expressed dedication to providing for her future. Jackson has not publicly confirmed any current romantic partners.
Career Highlights
Malik Jackson’s career breakthrough came with the Denver Broncos, culminating in a Super Bowl 50 victory in 2016. He famously scored the game’s first touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone, a critical play in the championship win.
Following his Super Bowl success, Jackson signed a significant six-year, $85.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 while playing for the Jaguars, solidifying his status as an elite defensive lineman.
Throughout his ten seasons in the NFL, Jackson played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, amassing over $72 million in career earnings. He officially retired in July 2023, leaving a legacy of impactful play.
Signature Quote
“Anything that’s given to you can be taken away from you at any time.”
