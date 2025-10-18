Guy Makes Kid Cry Multiple Times On A Plane After Saying “No,” Mom Calls Him Out

When it comes to air travel, there’s a lot of hassle and stress. You have to get to the airport early, going through security takes ages, and, to top it off, you’re going to be sitting next to a jerk on the plane. In fact, 60% of American passengers say that the biggest bother when flying is other passengers.
For this passenger, it was a mom and her kid. He kept entertaining the child during a 15-hour flight and even let him play with his Nintendo Switch. But when he finally said “no,” the kid threw a tantrum, and the mother blamed the passenger. After everything was said and done, he wondered whether he should feel guilty or not.
A guy got schooled by an entitled mother because he refused to entertain her kid on a plane
The kid threw tantrum after tantrum, but the guy was left to blame for refusing to play with him
Many passengers would prefer to sit in child-free sections, but parents can help make the experience tolerable
Entertaining a stranger’s child on a plane is an act of kindness. Some people may be naturally better around children and feel more comfortable playing and interacting with them. Others don’t, and that’s okay. Just because a person isn’t entertaining someone’s child on the plane doesn’t mean they’re a jerk.
Yes, kids are curious, talkative, and inquisitive, but that doesn’t mean that every adult they come across owes them a conversation or play. In fact, many people name kids on planes as the number one nuisance that bothers them. One Australian survey showed that 61% of passengers would pay extra to sit in a child-free section of a plane.
Flying with children can be challenging, but if parents prepare, it is much less stressful than having to depend on the kindness of strangers. The folks from the travel advice blog Wolter’s World recommend making your child aware of their seatmates. “We would tell our kids that there’s a box around their seat. If they can stay in that box, when we land, they get a treat.”
“Use your imagination; figure out how to make it a game. But make them understand that the person in front of them and the person behind them are real people. Maybe introduce them to them in the very beginning of the flight so that they see real humans on the other side.”
This conversation also shows other passengers that you’re actually trying to rein the kids in. “People are usually very understanding about parents traveling with their kids if you are aware of them and you’re kind, and they see you trying to teach your kids how to be good little travelers.”
Parents are responsible for providing entertainment for their children during a flight
What are the best ways to prepare for a flight with children? In this story, the child had his own iPad, so he already had something to occupy him. Travel blogger Katie Dillon shares some tips based on how she prepares her 8-year-old daughter for long-haul trips.
At the end of the day, keeping a child entertained during a long flight is the parent’s responsibility. Of course, it’s nice to get help from fellow passengers, but it’s never right to assume they should be willing to help or to shame them for wanting some alone time from your child.
