This Makeup Artist Can Turn Into Any Celebrity, And Here Are His Best 20 Transformations

by

Don’t you sometimes wish you could just become someone else for a day? Us too. How about a celebrity, even? This seems to be no struggle for makeup artist Aurelio Sanchez, who uses his skills to transform into some of the most famous entertainers of the world. Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Cher – some of his looks are so realistic, it seems hard to notice that it’s not the celebrities themselves on Aurelio’s social media.

The talented artist has gained over 80K followers on Instagram and a whopping 675K on TikTok, so it’s safe to say that there are many people who are mesmerized by his work. Here’s a picture of what Aurelio actually looks like – scroll down to see his best transformations.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1 Mariah Carey

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#2 Michael Jackson

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#3 Dolly Parton

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#4 Ariana Grande

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#5 Cher

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#6 Kris Jenner

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#7 Lady Gaga

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#8 Amy Winehouse

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#9 Liza Minelli

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#10 Selena Quintanilla

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#11 Prince

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#12 Marilyn Monroe

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#13 Gabriela Spanic

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#14 Gloria Trevi

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#15 Alondra Garibay

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#16 Jenni Rivera

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#17 Britney Spears

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#18 Ana Bárbara

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#19 Shaila Dúrcal

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

#20 Betty White

Image source: Aurelio Sanchez

