This Makeup Artist Can Turn Into Any Celebrity, And Here Are His Best 20 Transformations

Don’t you sometimes wish you could just become someone else for a day? Us too. How about a celebrity, even? This seems to be no struggle for makeup artist Aurelio Sanchez, who uses his skills to transform into some of the most famous entertainers of the world. Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Cher – some of his looks are so realistic, it seems hard to notice that it’s not the celebrities themselves on Aurelio’s social media.
The talented artist has gained over 80K followers on Instagram and a whopping 675K on TikTok, so it’s safe to say that there are many people who are mesmerized by his work. Here’s a picture of what Aurelio actually looks like – scroll down to see his best transformations.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com
#1 Mariah Carey
#1 Mariah Carey
#2 Michael Jackson
#2 Michael Jackson
#3 Dolly Parton
#3 Dolly Parton
#4 Ariana Grande
#4 Ariana Grande
#5 Cher
#5 Cher
#6 Kris Jenner
#6 Kris Jenner
#7 Lady Gaga
#7 Lady Gaga
#8 Amy Winehouse
#8 Amy Winehouse
#9 Liza Minelli
#9 Liza Minelli
#10 Selena Quintanilla
#10 Selena Quintanilla
#11 Prince
#11 Prince
#12 Marilyn Monroe
#12 Marilyn Monroe
#13 Gabriela Spanic
#13 Gabriela Spanic
#14 Gloria Trevi
#14 Gloria Trevi
#15 Alondra Garibay
#15 Alondra Garibay
#16 Jenni Rivera
#16 Jenni Rivera
#17 Britney Spears
#17 Britney Spears
#18 Ana Bárbara
#18 Ana Bárbara
#19 Shaila Dúrcal
#19 Shaila Dúrcal
#20 Betty White
#20 Betty White
