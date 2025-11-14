Woman Starts A ‘Make My Size’ Movement To Remind Companies That Women Come In Different Sizes (25 Pics)

by

Clothes should be made for people of all shapes and sizes—not just for a small segment of society or some difficult-to-attain ideal. That’s one of the messages that the founder of The 12ish Style fashion blog, Katie Sturino is sending to clothing brands on behalf of women everywhere.

Sturino believes that some women have an incredibly difficult time trying to find clothes that fit them properly because a lot of companies use ‘vanity sizing’ (I mean, how can you be single-digit sized at one store and double-digit sized in another shop?) and other tactics. So she created the #MakeMySize movement.

Sturino ran out of patience when she ordered a whole bunch of clothes online, most of which didn’t fit. That was the moment when her campaign became a reality. If Sturino’s having so much trouble finding something beautiful to wear in NYC, imagine how women living elsewhere might be struggling. Scroll down for Bored Panda’s interview with Sturino, upvote your fave photos of women showing us how much they’d love for companies to make clothes in their size, and be sure to check out our previous posts about Sturino right here and here.

More info: The12ishStyle.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Image source: katiesturino

#2

Image source: katiesturino

#3

Image source: katiesturino

#4

Image source: streetsbeatseats

#5

Image source: katiesturino

#6

Image source: katiesturino

#7

Image source: katiesturino

#8

Image source: katiesturino

#9

Image source: katiesturino

#10

Image source: katiesturino

#11

Image source: katiesturino

#12

Image source: katiesturino

#13

Image source: katiesturino

#14

Image source: katiesturino

#15

Image source: katiesturino

#16

Image source: revellenation

#17

Image source: katiesturino

#18

Image source: katiesturino

#19

Image source: katiesturino

#20

Image source: katiesturino

#21

Image source: katiesturino

#22

Image source: katiesturino

#23

Image source: katiesturino

#24

Image source: katiesturino

