Major Update In Luigi Mangione Case As He Drops Bombshell Details Over His Attack On UnitedHealthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione, the 28-year-old Maryland native accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded guilty to federal charges on Friday, August 14.
The confession marked a dramatic shift from his previous not-guilty stance, leading Thompson’s family to call it “an important step toward justice.”
Mangione took the court through how he planned and carried out the attack, while his attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, outlined the motivation behind his actions.
She said he believed “the system had failed him and destroyed his life.”
Mangione admitted guilt while revealing previously unheard details about the attack on Thompson
“After years of enduring severe pain from a broken back, I learned UnitedHealth would be holding an investor’s conference in New York City,” Mangione said.
“I then researched the event online.”
After gathering the necessary details, he said he had emailed the company, posing as an investor with more than $50 million in capital.
Mangione then traveled to New York, where, on December 4, 2024, he sh*t Thompson “in the back.”
“I knew what I was doing was illegal,” he said.
Mangione pleaded guilty to two stalking counts that resulted in demise, and the judge accepted the plea.
His sentencing is set for December 18.
Mangione acknowledged his plea could leave him facing a life sentence
Before Mangione was allowed to speak, Judge Margaret M. Garnett asked him whether he understood that pleading guilty would mean giving up his right to a trial.
He responded “yes.”
She then told him that his plea could expose him to a possible life sentence, asking, “Do you understand that?”
“Yes,” Mangione replied once again.
There is no plea agreement between Mangione and the federal government, the judge confirmed.
Mangione also shared that he had not been threatened or coerced into admitting guilt.
Thompson’s family vowed to keep seeking justice
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Image
In a statement issued Friday, the Thompsons said, “While nothing will ease the pain of losing Brian, we are grateful that the federal justice system has held the person responsible for this heinous act accountable.”
With more proceedings still to come, the family added, “We will continue to seek the justice Brian deserves.”
While his federal trial, which was set for January 5, will now not move forward, his case in state court is expected to proceed as planned, with trial beginning on September 8.
That case could be dropped if Mangione’s defense attorneys succeed in their effort to have the state charges dismissed under New York’s double jeopardy law.
They filed a motion seeking the dismissal earlier today.
Mangione supporters became emotional after his admission of guilt
Mangione attracted a following among people who felt they had been wronged by healthcare corporations following Thompson’s demise.
His appearance also drew significant attention online, particularly among female supporters.
One woman was seen wiping away tears after he entered his guilty plea, while others sat with their mouths agape, appearing visibly shocked.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jamie McDonald, said after court, “No grievance, political belief or ideological cause can ever justify m**der.”
“Any person who celebrates, encourages or excuses actions like this is fundamentally wrong.”
“Mangione attempted to send a public message through violence, but the message that emerged today is very different,” he added.
“People calling him a hero are disgusting,” a netizen said
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