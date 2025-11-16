Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Pet Peeve Online? (Closed)

There are many infuriating things online, and I’m asking you to share your biggest pet peeve that is online.
#1
Your, you’re. Their, they’re, there. It’s, its.
#2
When you get disliked or downvoted for absolutely no reason. Or when someone makes an unnecessary comment.
#3
OH MY GOD I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS. Those kids who do the roleplays on dating apps- example: haiii~ *smiles and blushes cutely* ITS SO ANNOYING
#4
I hate that racist and homophobic comments don’t always get taken down. And that they are there in the first place. It feels so horrible to see people online say that you are not valid or real
#5
when someone gets proven wrong in an argument and start insulting you with racial slurs
#6
When my eating disorder is disgusting, but when the fat girl gets skinny and posts it on tiktok, anorexia is all that.
#7
When people attack others because if their opinions, beliefs or their mistakes. Speak your mind but don’t be malicious. I enjoy other people’s post and opinions but I don’t feel the need to be cruel because they think or believe differently. Kindness is key in the world.
#8
Mine is when people post links to their dating account. ESPECIALLY on Sound Cloud, we just wanna listen to music, not stare at your body!
#9
people who completely change their personality online.
#10
People who rant online, people can say stuff that they would never say face to face. There are humans with feelings on the other side!!!
#11
Wanting everybody to feel bad for you, attention seeking, cancel culture, trump, anti vaxxers, I could go on
#12
UGHHH!! RICKROLLS! I HATE THEM!!
