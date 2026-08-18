Maia Mitchell: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Maia Mitchell
August 18, 1993
Lismore, New South Wales, Australia
33 Years Old
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Who Is Maia Mitchell?
Maia McCall Mitchell is an Australian actress and singer recognized for her authentic performances and natural charm. Her career began early, establishing her as a versatile talent across both Australian and American screens.
She gained widespread attention as McKenzie in the Disney Channel movie Teen Beach Movie, captivating audiences with her musical and acting abilities. This role quickly propelled her into the Hollywood spotlight.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Lismore, New South Wales, Maia Mitchell found an early creative outlet in music, learning to play guitar. Her parents, Alex and Jill, supported her budding interest in the performing arts from a young age.
She attended Trinity Catholic College in Lismore, where she engaged in school plays and local theater, before her talent led to a breakthrough at age twelve in the Australian children’s series Mortified.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Maia Mitchell’s public life, notably a long-term relationship with musician Rudy Mancuso, which ended in early 2022. She was also previously linked to actor Ramy Youssef.
Mitchell has no children and is not currently publicly linked to a partner, having recently returned to her native Australia to be closer to her family.
Career Highlights
Maia Mitchell anchored the Freeform drama The Fosters, where her portrayal of Callie Adams Foster garnered significant critical acclaim across five seasons. She reprised the role in the spin-off series Good Trouble, further solidifying her dramatic range.
Beyond acting, Mitchell expanded her creative influence by serving as an executive producer on Good Trouble, demonstrating a talent for shaping narratives behind the camera. She also contributed vocals to the popular Teen Beach Movie soundtracks.
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